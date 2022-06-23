Sayre superintendent shares her experience on the job

SAYRE — Fresh off the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent of Sayre Area School District Dr. Jill Daloisio is in her office, reflecting on her first three years in the position.
In her first year as superintendent, Dr. Daloisio faced a difficulty that no one prepared for — COVID-19. “The biggest challenge was the pandemic,” she said. “Learning the role and the area was also a challenge.”
Dr. Daloisio explained that the pandemic brought many struggles and changes to the Sayre Area School District. She added that maintaining a full staff at times was difficult.
“Whether it was staff becoming positive with COVID-19 or being identified as a close contact, filling all the absences was challenging and it took all hands on deck to keep things moving forward,” she said.
“Student attendance was also challenging,” she added. “Students were unable to attend school due to having a positive test while the others were not here because they were identified as close contact.”
Dr. Daloisio said that with all the unknown variables about COVID-19, the challenges were magnified.
Despite the ever-changing environment of Covid, Dr. Daloisio noted that she has witnessed the staff and community support each other during these trying times. “When there’s a struggle, everyone gives their best, puts on a smile, and comes together.”
Dr. Daloisio is confident that the district will continue to grow and improve during the punch of the pandemic.
“It has been amazing to see so many highs excel through the lows of the pandemic,” she said.
The state of the district. After three years on the job, it is something that Dr. Daloisio praises. She shares that in that time literacy components for grades K-8 have been upgraded, social students curriculum for grades K-6 has been replaced, and mental health supports have been added for both students and staff.
Additionally, all students have a device to make a one-to-one school district, teachers have new laptops and interactive touchscreen boards in all classrooms, finances have improved, and traditions have continued and strengthened.
“I am proud of the team that walks through our doors every day to serve the students of this community. The progress we have made over the past three years has been tremendous (during a worldwide pandemic), and I am excited about the steps we are about to make,” she said.
Dr. Daloisio said she is looking forward to her future at Sayre Area School District.
“We are known as the little school with a big heart, and that continues to be true everyday,” she said.
