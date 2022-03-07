COVID numbers still dropping

As of Friday, March 4, the Guthrie health system had 12 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — a decrease of five in seven days. Of those 12 patients, eight were unvaccinated — a decrease of four — and four were vaccinated — a decrease of one.

Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus; they do not include patients who test positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past seven days Bradford County has reported 41 positive COVID-19 cases — 86 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 67 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 6.53 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated eight new hospital admissions in the county — 11 less than a week ago.

Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 25,553 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 50 in seven days. Another 6,180 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 20 more than a week ago — while 11,284 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 65.

Tioga County, Pa. shows 40 cases reported in the past seven days — 15 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 98 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 8.28 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated two new hospital admissions in the county — two less than a week ago.

Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 18,602 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 37 in seven days. Another 1,885 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — four more than a week ago — and 8,372 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 41.

Tioga County, N.Y. has reported 37 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week — 28 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 76 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 4.99 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated seven new hospital admissions in the county — seven more than last week.

Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,792 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 30 in seven days. Another 4,515 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 17 more than a week ago — and 13,863 have received a booster dose — an increase of 70.

Chemung County, N.Y. shows 109 cases reported in the past seven days — nine less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 130 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 6.1 percent. Less than 10 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been an estimated seven new hospital admissions in the county — 12 less than a week ago.

Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,623 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 91. Another 7,324 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — four less than a week ago — and 25,197 have received a booster dose — an increase of 146.

Erik Berggren can be reached at eberggren@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments