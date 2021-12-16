No pot luck

WAVERLY — With the full board back in action, Waverly trustees this week voted 4-3 to move forward with legislation that would outlaw marijuana dispensaries in the village.
The vote took place in front of a crowded village hall meeting room and after a somewhat contentious discussion between board members. Trustees Kyle Burns, Jerry Sinsabaugh, Kasey Traub and Kevin Sweeney voted in favor of the opt-out law, while trustees Andrew Aronstam, Keith Correll and Mayor Patrick Ayres voted against the law, which would’ve allowed dispensaries.
While it cleared a hurdle, the legislation is not set in stone quite yet. As with all local laws, a public hearing must be held prior to its official passing. That hearing will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 28, at the village hall on Ithaca Street. The board is expected to have its final vote on the matter immediately following that hearing.
If the board sticks true to its vote and opts out of allowing dispensaries within the municipality, the law will still be subject to a permissive referendum. According to that referendum, 20 percent of registered voters in the village can sign a petition to force the issue to a ballot question for the village’s next election.
During the public comment session of the meeting, the board heard numerous residents express their opinion on whether or not to allow the dispensaries. While some were in favor of allowing the businesses to set up shop in the village, most spoke out against it.
Those in favor of allowing dispensaries cited the increased tax revenue that the businesses would likely generate, as well as allowing residents to legally purchase the cannabis from safe, reputable businesses as opposed to street dealers. However, those in favor of the opt-out law said they wanted to protect the local youths and cited the lack of state regulations.
“What you’re doing is giving up control by opting out,” said one resident who noted that he worked in the cannabis industry in other states. “By allowing dispensaries, you give people a safe, responsible opportunity to consume marijuana.”
“By opting you, you’re not allowing what is a legal, regulated business into the village,” said resident Laura Hoppe, who also serves on the village’s wastewater board. “This is a huge revenue opportunity for the village, and opting out denies that revenue stream.”
“By allowing dispensaries, it just makes it more readily available to our kids,” said another resident who was in favor of the opt-out law. “How are we going to be able to protect our kids if it looks like candy?”
Sinsabaugh also cited the lack of state rules and regulations as a key reason for his vote in favor of the opt-out law.
“The state has no regulations on this,” he said. “And they don’t think they’ll have any regulations on this for maybe another year. We have no regulations in the village.
“I think (allowing dispensaries) will eventually pass,” Sinsabaugh continued. “But for right now, I think we need to opt out, get everything in place, and then look at it again. Because we can always opt back in later. But you have to build a house before you can move in.”
Sinsabaugh also supported the opt out law to trigger the permissive referendum to allow residents to vote directly on the issue, assuming the petition to put it on the ballot garnered enough signatures.
“But I also think opting out gives a voice to the residents,” he said. “Let it go to a referendum. Let them have their say. If they want it, then we’ll respect that.”
If the village allows dispensaries, however, it is not subject to the possibility of a permissive referendum.
On the other side — echoing his sentiments from previous meetings — Aronstam continued to lobby against the opt-law, calling it a “disregard for fiduciary responsibility in favor of personal ideology.”
“The issue at hand is not whether cannabis is good or bad, nor is it a question of individual morality,” he said. “It’s a simple question of what is best for the Village of Waverly. Cannabis is coming as a state-sanctioned, legal business. We can’t stop it. Just like the sale of liquor, beer, gambling, and even gas and fast food — some people view these things as harmful or morally wrong, but most do not. But everyone enjoys the benefits of the revenues that they generate, including the impact on our local taxes. The one absolute is the new revenue streams (that) ease the local tax burden. This is that revenue stream.”
Ayres acknowledged that while regulations are indeed not yet in place from the state, New York as a whole is known as an extremely regulatory state.
“Anyone who knows New York state knows that one thing they’re extremely good at is promulgating regulations,” he said. “Everyone complains about them. Everyone complains about them. New York state over-regulates everything, and everyone has a beef about it. So I don’t think we need to worry what the regulations will look like, ultimately. Regulations never come before the law is written; it always takes time for the bureaucrats to write the regulations. I do think the state has been slow on this one for whatever reason, but they will write them, and they will be onerous.”
Ayres also noted that even if the village allowed dispensaries now, it would still be a long time before a licensed business opened up in the village.
“I would be shocked if there is a licensed dispensary functioning before the end of 2023,” he said. “So they would provide no fiscal impact for us until late 2023. So we won’t see that money for awhile. But what we’ll lose is that opportunity to capture that revenue up front. Because if I’m looking to build my business, I’m looking to build in a location that’s best going to suit my business, and I’m not going to build it somewhere where the ordinance doesn’t allow it.”
In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate.
