Wysox supervisor announces bid for district judge

WYSOX — Kelly Beers Gannon, a current Wysox Township Supervisor, has announced her intent to run for Magisterial District Judge in District 42-3-04, located in Wysox, which serves residents in 19 townships and boroughs. This seat will be vacant with Judge Fred Wheaton’s retirement at the end of 2023.
Below is her announcement in full:
“It would be my honor to serve the people of this district and I will work hard to promote justice and fairness for all. I am committed to following the law and protecting our community. I look forward to meeting the people of this district in the upcoming months.”
“I have grown up and lived in the Wysox area for over 40 years. My family has strong ties to this area going back several generations. It was their shared values to give back to the community that inspired and instilled a sense of responsibility in me to also want to give back. Having raised my family, I now have the time to focus my energies on serving my community as District Judge.”
“Freedom from unnecessary influences is the basis of a democratic society and protects its citizen’s rights to be treated fairly and with integrity,” she stated. “A judge needs to be moral, ethical, and able to make objective decisions without bias. One of the advantages I have is that I will not have to compromise my integrity through involvement in personal or professional affiliations previous to taking this position. Being a judge is not about being political, it’s the ability to make difficult decisions with patience, courtesy, and compassion, without prejudice, while keeping public safety in mind at all times.”
Kelly graduated from Towanda High School and is a proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in History. She also had to the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom to three daughters. This allowed her to be an active volunteer on many fronts and was involved in a variety of athletic and school-related organizations and causes, as well as serving as secretary and president of an active Parent Teacher Organization for over 10 years, and as advisor and coach of the band front/high school dance team for over 5 years.
Kelly has experience working in customer service and restaurant management. Currently, Kelly serves as a committee member of the Outstanding Young Woman program and as Wysox Township Supervisor, successfully winning the primary with a write-in campaign on both tickets.
“My varied experience in service, volunteering, and leadership roles will provide a solid basis for the duties required as a District Judge,” she said. “I would like to personally thank Judge Wheaton for his years of service to our community and wish him well in retirement. I respectfully ask for your vote on May 16. “
