Waverly museum hosts baseball book signing

WAVERLY – On Sunday author and Waverly native William H. Brewster held a presentation and book signing event in the Waverly Historical Society Museum.
Brewster has published two books on the subject of baseball in and around Waverly and the Twin Tiers: “The Workingman’s Game” (2019), which covers the years 1887–1898, and “That Lively Railroad Town” (2020), which covers 1899-1901.
“Waverly had some professional teams around the turn of the century that a lot of people didn’t know about,” said Brewster. “They had several players that went on to play in the major leagues and serve early prominent roles in baseball at a really critical time for the sport.”
Brewster went on to give more detail about one of those early baseball players from Tioga County, Harry Taylor of Halsey Valley.
“He was a law school student at Cornell, played summer (ball) with Waverly — (and) also played in Elmira — but then he later played for Baltimore and he was the lead council for the Players Association in 1900 when the American League was formed,” Brewster said. “So he’s one of the most important individuals at that time.”
Brewster noted that he has always been a fan of baseball and enjoyed looking into local histories, but he never expected this particular project to go as far as it did.
“I thought that maybe I’d have a pamphlet or something worth of information,” said Brewster. “When I started going I thought maybe I’d have one book, (but) then to have two is pretty crazy.”
While Brewster now resides in South Carolina, he said he enjoys coming back to Waverly often to visit family. He also noted his appreciation of all who supported the event on Sunday.
“It’s great to have people come out and support the museum, and it’s just a lot of fun to have a project like this that gets a lot of interest,” Brewster said. “Really it’s a project that people didn’t know about ... this is really the first time in some cases that we’ve unearthed some of these details.”
“It’s fun because it connects our area to the broader historical trends,” Brewster concluded, “and I think that’s also what makes it interesting.”
