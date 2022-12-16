TIOGA — Nine sports teams of the Tioga Central High School will soon have a new track and field on which to play, after residents overwhelmingly voted to approve a capital improvement project that will upgrade the Haggerty Field and Track Complex.
Specifically, the estimated $4.5 million project calls for replacing the district’s natural grass football field with a new artificial turf surface, a new surface for the track around the field as well as new long jump, high jump and pole vault areas, upgrading around the fencing, replacing goals, team benches and scorers’ tables, extending the asphalt paving from the track gate to the concession stand path, and the addition of a gate for emergency vehicle access to the field. The project also calls for a new Dectron air handler unit for the district’s pool area.
On Thursday, Superintendent Josh Roe stated that voters approved the project 171-55 during Wednesday’s public voting session.
“It wasn’t a huge turnout, but it was definitely a resounding ‘yes,’” he said. “The community decided that this is the direction we want to go, and we’re ready for it.”
Since the endeavor is tabbed as a capital improvement project, 94.2 percent of the bill will be footed by the state. With the local share being paid for via the district’s capital reserve fund, there will be no impact to local taxes.
The superintendent had previously noted that the playing surface, itself, has a lifespan of 10 to 12 years. However, he noted that any future replacement of the turf is also eligible for state aid at the same 94.2 percent — meaning the local share would likely cost approximately $50,000.
Roe added that design plans will be submitted to the state next month, with ground to be broken in May. The project is expected to be completed by August 2023.
