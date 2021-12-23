ATHENS — History was made Wednesday afternoon as the Athens girls wrestling team competed in its first-ever dual meet against Western Wayne.

The match took place during a break in the Wildcat Duals boys wrestling tournament — and the atmosphere was outstanding for the female wrestlers.

The Lady Wildcats would take home the victory by a score of 27-18 in the first match in the history of the Athens girls program.

Raven McCarthy-Gardner won two bouts by fall to help lead the Athens girls to victory.

Lacey Hinman was also a double winner for the Wildcats and both came by fall. In total she spent just over a minute on the mat as she got the ref to slap the mat twice.

The other win for the Lady Wildcats came from Braelynn Wood, who was a 6-1 winner in the final bout.

Halei Schlosser and Aurora Beaver also competed in the match for the Lady Wildcats but would come up short.

In an exhibition bout, Athens’ Lilly Galasso lost 7-6 in a hard-fought match.

While it was the first dual meet for the Lady Wildcats, they have been busy on the mats this year.

Last weekend the Athens girls team — which also includes wrestlers from Sayre and Troy — was at the Queen of the Mountain tournament.

Athens finished in 11th place out of 23 teams despite being shorthanded with just five girls.

Layla Bennett won a championship as she went 4-0 on the day.

McCarthy-Gardner finished second with a 3-1 record, while Wood, Galasso and Schlosser also competed in the tournament.

The Lady Wildcat wrestlers will head to Indiana, Pennsylvania on Jan. 7-8 to compete in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments