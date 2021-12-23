History made: Athens girls win first-ever dual meet By PAT McDONALD Managing Editor editor Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Athens’ Lacey Hinman picks up one of her two pins during the Lady Wildcats’ match against Western Wayne on Wednesday. It was the first-ever dual meet for the Athens girls wrestling program. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Athens’ Aurora Beaver tries to control her opponent during Wednesday’s match. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS — History was made Wednesday afternoon as the Athens girls wrestling team competed in its first-ever dual meet against Western Wayne.The match took place during a break in the Wildcat Duals boys wrestling tournament — and the atmosphere was outstanding for the female wrestlers.The Lady Wildcats would take home the victory by a score of 27-18 in the first match in the history of the Athens girls program. Raven McCarthy-Gardner won two bouts by fall to help lead the Athens girls to victory.Lacey Hinman was also a double winner for the Wildcats and both came by fall. In total she spent just over a minute on the mat as she got the ref to slap the mat twice.The other win for the Lady Wildcats came from Braelynn Wood, who was a 6-1 winner in the final bout.Halei Schlosser and Aurora Beaver also competed in the match for the Lady Wildcats but would come up short. In an exhibition bout, Athens’ Lilly Galasso lost 7-6 in a hard-fought match.While it was the first dual meet for the Lady Wildcats, they have been busy on the mats this year.Last weekend the Athens girls team — which also includes wrestlers from Sayre and Troy — was at the Queen of the Mountain tournament.Athens finished in 11th place out of 23 teams despite being shorthanded with just five girls.Layla Bennett won a championship as she went 4-0 on the day.McCarthy-Gardner finished second with a 3-1 record, while Wood, Galasso and Schlosser also competed in the tournament.The Lady Wildcat wrestlers will head to Indiana, Pennsylvania on Jan. 7-8 to compete in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre woman facing felony child abuse charges Athens man allegedly found with 13 grams of methamphetamine NY mask mandate meets mixed response in Waverly A look at World War II through the Evening Times Guthrie Clinic reports slight decrease in COVID patients Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 2 BEDROOM 1 bath, 417 South Main St., Athens, $1000/mo. Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.