The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley:
An Athens man is facing a driving under the influence charge as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm without a license, misdemeanor drug charges, misdemeanor charge of possessing an offense weapon, and traffic infractions following a traffic stop on April 2.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Charles B. Raupers, 32, was charged after troopers conducted a traffic stop and search of his vehicle.
Raupers is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 9.
A Waverly man has been charged with multiple DUI related charges, ungraded misdemeanor drug charges, and several traffic infractions after a traffic stop on April 20.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Adam D. Mergen, 22, was charged after officers conducted a traffic stop in the borough.
Mergen is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 9.
An Elmira man is facing DUI-related charges, an ungraded misdemeanor drug charge, and a traffic infraction following a traffic stop on April 3.
According to Sayre Borough Police, David E. Schlosser, 19, was charged following a traffic stop in the borough.
Schlosser is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 9.
Defiant trespass
A Sayre man is facing a grade three misdemeanor charge of defiant trespass actual communication to following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on May 5 at the Spring Street Dandy Mini-Mart in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Ryan C. Kithcart, 29, was charged after he allegedly trespassed at the Spring Street Dandy Mini-Mart.
Kithcart is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 9.
