SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council this week unanimously approved a new fireworks ordinance that would bring the municipality closer to state guidelines.
The decision comes after council members discussed the ordinance at multiple meetings following a presentation by Valley Fireworks Task Force member Ralph Meyer, who had updated the council on the language of ordinance he was asking them to pass after offering some background on the legislation recently passed by the state.
In 2017, a Pennsylvania state law was passed that significantly loosened firework regulations and allowed residents access to larger, louder pyrotechnics.
“That law had lots of unintended consequences,” Meyer had said. “There’s impacts to safety, pets and especially those with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and we have a lot of veterans in the Valley.”
But then, in July 2021, the state reversed course, approving a law that gave more fireworks control to municipalities, stiffened fines for illegal fireworks, and restricted the setting off of fireworks to certain times, with the exception of major holidays.
Meyer explained that the new ordinance that he was proposing was crafted by the borough’s solicitor, and will follow the new state guidelines. Among the most notable changes include the provision that no fireworks could be set off with 150 feet of a structure.
“That would rule out most of the properties in South Waverly,” Meyer had previously noted.
Additionally, the ordinance would also require residents to obtain a permit from the borough to set off fireworks, a stipulation that was already in the municipality’s code prior to 2017.
