ATHENS — During a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Athens Area School District board of education heard from more school district residents upset by the statewide mask mandate in schools.
After board president John Johnson called the meeting to order, vice president Kathy Jo Minnick requested an executive session to discuss legal matters. When the regular meeting resumed, Johnson had been called away for a family emergency and Minnick took the lead.
Minnick began by reading a statement prepared by Johnson regarding the mask mandate:
“On Aug. 31 Gov. Wolf announced a mask mandate for all K through 12 schools in Pennsylvania. The Athens Area School District board recognizes that this announcement has sparked a wide range of questions and different viewpoints across the community.
While the board can appreciate that this mandate has both supporters and opposition, we would like to remind the community that his decision has been made at a state-wide level. As a public school district, and in line with all legal guidance we received, we will not be taking any further action at this stage to challenge or debate the mandate.
Moreover, we strongly feel that continued debate on this matter is taking our administrators and teachers away from their top priority: the education of our children. We want to remind parents that our goal is to keep our children in-person at school. If you wish to take this matter up further, we recommend that you reach out to your local state representatives.”
When the floor was opened to visitor comments, Athens resident Debra Huber was the first to share her thoughts about the mask mandate with the board.
“What I want you to know about mask mandates is that they are overwhelmingly illegal,” said Huber. “This is something that the school board should reject and refuse to go on through.”
Huber made reference to two lawsuits against the mandate that are presently ongoing. According to wfmz.com the first lawsuit — filed by Senator Jake Corman and a group of parents — had its Sept. 16 hearing postponed; a request was made for petitioners to “file a brief with details on why they believe the mandate is illegal.”
Huber made claim that the mandate is illegal because it applies to people not infected with the virus.
“Going back over 90 years of law that says that while the Department of Health can institute control measures for viruses and other communicable diseases, they can only do it for infected people,” Huber said.
She went on to claim that schools are also outside the reach of such mandates.
“There are no basis for them to act in terms of school,” said Huber. “PA is a state about individual rights, a state about local control; the state Department of Health does not have the ability to tell a school how to operate.”
Lastly, Huber noted that she believes the perimeters of the mandate to be too broad to meet legal requirements.
“If the government is going to put restrictions on our rights, it has to be narrowly tailored and specified to the time it is enacted,” Huber said. “These orders are never-ending orders; there is no end date, there is no end to the conditions.”
Huber echoed her own sentiments from the Sept. 7 meeting, labeling it child abuse to force a student to wear a mask. Athens resident Amanda Alexander took that a step further during her own comments to the board, when she cited a counselor saying that “psychologically, when you are putting a face mask on them that is against their will it is actually a form of rape mentally to them.”
Ulster resident Carolyn Knapp addressed the board with her own claims regarding the efficacy of masks and the legality of the mandate.
“Masks and face coverings do not work,” said Knapp. “They do not work in preventing the spread of any viral illness; this was determined in part from at least three NIH studies, which clearly demonstrate that the Coronavirus and all other respiratory viruses are spread by aerosol particles, which are small enough to go through any mask.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, “...A mask is very good at keeping your respiratory droplets and particles from infecting others. If you haven’t yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask can also help prevent germs that come from another person’s respiratory droplets from getting into your nose and mouth.”
Knapp went on to say that COVID-19 cannot be eradicated due to it having an “animal reservoir,” and she claimed mask wearing causes harm “including but not limited to bacterial and viral infections, hypoxia — which is a lack of oxygen — hypercapnia — which is increased CO2 retention — dizziness, headaches, passing out, shortness of breath, anxiety and brain damage.”
In closing her comments, Knapp claimed that state funding can not be withheld from the school if the school does not follow the mandate.
“You are a sovereign entity and your solicitor should be able to defend you in any case,” Knapp said.
In following with the board’s statement, Athens Superintendent Craig Stage encouraged district residents to contact local state representatives regarding their concern over the mask mandate.
State Representative Tina Pickett can be reached at one of her three offices in Sayre (570-888-9011), Towanda (570-265-3124), or Harrisburg (717-783-8238); Sen. Gene Yaw can be contacted in Williamsport (570-322-6457) or Harrisburg (717-787-3280); and Gov. Tom Wolf’s office can be reached at 717-787-2500.
