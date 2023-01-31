WAVERLY — Progress is being made on a potential recreation area off of River Road in Waverly, according to village Trustee Courtney Aronstam.
Discussions and meetings have been held for months as village officials and representatives and students from the Waverly Central School District and Cornell Cooperative Extension seized on an idea also explored by the Carantouan Greenway to completely renovate and re-energize a Chemung River access point off the River Road roadway located off of Route 220.
Dubbed the Waverly Waterfront Park and Trail, a main design proposal was recently completed by students at Cornell’s Design Connect team, and includes the installation of a dog park, pavilion, bathrooms, upgraded trail and a graffiti wall.
“Intended to connect the community to natural resources, the goal of the Waverly Waterfront Access and Trail Plan is to link a proposed waterfront access point with existing land-side recreational assets in the Village of Waverly,” the site plan states. “This project will encourage paddling, boating, fishing, hiking, and passive recreation in Waverly. Additionally, the project presents the opportunity to connect canoe and kayak users to the New York State Southern Tier Paddle Trail ... and will attract additional tourists, resulting in increased economic development in Waverly. Increased river traffic is expected to spur entrepreneurial growth, including businesses such as outdoor outfitters, restaurants, and even related light industry.”
“We want to promote community involvement with river access,” Aronstam added. “Getting people off the highway to stop and check it out to promote local tourism, getting local people and students involved — and really look at it as a resource for our community.”
Aronstam noted that the plan design does not include that any village taxpayer dollars are to be used with any future project. On the contrary, any funding source would be in the form of grants.
“When you go out and look for grants, it significantly helps your chances if apply with a clear idea and plan on how you’re going to use the funds,” she said. “We’ll be able to submit this plan for any grant opportunities that come along. So there’s no plans for using any taxpayer money for any possible project. We’d definitely be looking to grants for funding.
“In the meantime, the question becomes who would maintain any development down there in terms of like the snow removal and lawn care,” she continued. “So we’re going to look at funding opportunities, and the village parks department and Waverly Central School District are moving forward to begin discussion on what our internal resources could potentially achieve within the Phase I portion of the design.”
Aronstam explained that Phase I focuses on work that can be done on the land currently owned by the village, while Phase II is a potential future expansion if the land is obtained from the private owner.
“The village is greatly appreciative of the time and efforts that the Design Connect team put in to designing this plan for the Waverly Waterfront Access and Trail,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our community members to make headway on the implementation of this plan.”
