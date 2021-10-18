Sheriff thankful for new home

TOWANDA BOROUGH – A little more than a week has passed since the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office began operating out of the former Ben Franklin building, and it’s a move that Sheriff C.J. Walters is grateful for as they finish the final elements of their move.
“It’s going great,” Walters told county commissioners and Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden during Thursday’s meeting. “Thank you for your time, your dedication, resources and finances because we are truly blessed and I mean that.”
In October 2019, the Bradford County Commissioners announced the purchase of the former Ben Franklin building for $300,000 and plans to renovate it using CARES Act funding to house the sheriff’s and domestic relations offices – services that have traditionally been housed in the courthouse – as well as a variety of storage.
Before the purchase, the building had sat vacant for nearly two years.
“It was desperately needed,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, who referenced the need for spacing given the COVID-19 pandemic and in preparation in case of a worse pandemic situation.
“It’s a different morale booster,” Walters added. “It’s healthier. Things are working out very well.”
The Domestic Relations Office has yet to make its move, and after the Nov. 2 Municipal General Election, the Bradford County Elections Bureau will utilize its storage space there for machines.
Part of the building was being used for poll worker training Thursday, according to Commissioner Doug McLinko, who would like to provide a tour of the new building in the near future.
“It’s more than just spreading the people out,” McLinko said, “it’s storage for firearms, evidence, (records), more security. It’s a very secure building.”
The building is located at 215 Main St. in Towanda Borough, next to the Bradford County Courthouse.
