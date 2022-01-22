The year 2021 did not return to the pre-pandemic normalcy that many people likely had hoped. However, the year was still an extremely busy one for the Valley as well as the surrounding communities.
Looking ahead to the current year, another active year is in the works as communities work to push forward with new projects and initiatives while remaining safe in a COVID-19 world.
In the Village of Waverly, one hot-button issue from 2021 continues into 2022 and will culminate with a public vote in March.
Whether or not to allow legal marijuana dispensaries in the village led to packed municipal meetings and sometimes heated exchanges amongst trustees and members of the public.
While other municipalities made their decisions on legal marijuana dispensaries by the state-imposed deadline of Dec. 31, the divided Waverly board opted to let voters decide in the March 2022 general election after initially shooting down allowing dispensaries in a 4-3 vote.
After months of grappling with the pros and cons of the dispensaries, voters will weigh it out themselves when they hit the polls.
Atop the list of pros for the dispensaries is the anticipated sales tax revenue from the stores. In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. How exactly that 3 percent tax is divided is up to the town and village to eventually negotiate. However, since the Town of Barton already opted out, the village would get the entire share.
Proponents of the dispensaries made it clear that the tax revenue was key.
“I view opting out of allowing dispensaries ... to be extremely shortsighted, reckless and financially irresponsible,” Trustee Andrew Aronstam had said in November. “The only absolute of an opt-out vote is that everyone is going to pay more taxes. Our senior citizens are going to pay more. Our fixed-income people are going to pay more. Every taxpayer is going to pay more.”
However, opponents of the dispensaries expressed significant concerns with providing easier access for children. Namely, edibles disguised as candy could be easily hidden by kids, or accidentally consumed.
That vote will come in the midst of related situation in which the village finds itself, as the municipality will also continue to figure out what do with the so-called “sticker stores” that have popped up on Broad Street.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law that states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
State officials have declared the stores illegal. However, local officials cite the lack of guidance from the state on how to legally shut down the stores. Thus, the remain open and operational for the time being. The future of the sticker stores remains unclear for the time being, but answers are sure to come as 2022 moves forward.
