NICHOLS — The race to fill two councilman seats in the Town of Nichols has seen Republican incumbent Bill Middleton and Democratic newcomer Roseann Cole win with 306 votes and 217 votes, respectively.

The third candidate for councilman, young Democrat William Woods, fell short with only 148 votes.

Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert and Town Clerk Karen Hall were both seeking reelection uncontested. Engelbert won with 359 votes, and Hall won with 391.

