SPENCER – Last week the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District board of education approved Angie Holmes for the role of middle school principal in the district, a position from which current principal Rebecca Gentile recently resigned.
According to S-VE Superintendent Diahann Hesler, Gentile will be transitioning to her “dream job” as athletic director with Corning-Painted Post Area School District.
“We wish her nothing but the best with her new position,” Hesler said.
Gentile’s resignation is effective January 30, after which Holmes will officially step into the role.
According to Hesler, this will mark a return to the district for Holmes.
Holmes first joined S-VE in 2007 as a fourth grade teacher, after which she moved around the district in positions such as literacy specialist, ELA curriculum coordinator, and RTI coordinator. Holmes transitioned to administration in 2019, when she took on the role of director of special education in Candor.
“Thank you to Candor for releasing her from her contract early so she can start with us,” said Hesler.
Hesler’s recommendation letter to the board elaborated on Holmes’ skill set, calling her “highly enthusiastic, motivated and a go getter” who “prides herself on being an excellent communicator and a top-notch organizer.”
“I am confident that she will be a valuable asset to our team,” said Hesler in the letter.
