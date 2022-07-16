WAVERLY — During the Waverly Board of Trustees meeting this week, Mayor Patrick Ayres announced that the Waverly Central School District is interested in creating a river access point to the Chemung River on River Road off Route 220 in Waverly.
“(School Superintendent) Dr. Eric Knolles recently contacted me and asked about utilizing school students to create a river access point and perhaps some kind of recreational area off River Road,” he said. “So, I wanted to bring it before the board and get your thoughts on it.”
Most trustees were quickly positive about the idea, noting the ideal scenery around the area and the advantages of adding another recreational area to the village.
They also noted that there could be hiking and cycling opportunities as well.
Knolles added that the area is rich in history — namely because of a Native American well located in the area as well as the “Forbidden Path.”
“It’s a big part of the history of Waverly’s development, once we started looking at it,” he said. “I think it would be neat to have community access to it again.”
In addition to the village and the district, other partners involved in the endeavor are the Carantouan Greenway, Tioga County Tourism and Tioga State Bank, said Knolles.
“We started this discussion last year when we went down there and walked along River Road, and I threw it at our engineering class at the high school for them to brainstorm and maybe look at some ideas for revitalizing that area,” he explained. “The next step past that was reaching out to the village and just explore the possible feasibility of moving forward with something.”
Both Ayres and Knolles acknowledged that discussions are still in the preliminary stages, but both were also excited to see where it may lead in the future.
