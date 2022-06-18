ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Waverly man is facing multiple felony counts of illegal weapons charges after a vehicle stop on Elmira Street on Thursday.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel S. Perry, 41, was charged with one felony count of possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered; two felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license; one felony count of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance; seven misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances; two misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia; three misdemeanor counts of make repairs/sell offensive weapons; and one summary count of driving an unregistered vehicle for his alleged role in the incident.
Police explained that the incident began after troopers observed a red Dodge Caravan driving south on Route 220 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Thursday. A check on the vehicle revealed it to be unregistered, so troopers initiated a traffic stop on Elmira Street.
Upon asking the driver, Perry, for his information, troopers immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Perry also admitted to having two joints in his pocket, as well as two knives — one of which was a switchblade, police said.
Troopers then requested permission to search the vehicle, to which Perry consented.
Upon searching the vehicle, troopers discovered eight baggies of suspected marijuana, and baggies containing suspected cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, DMT, solid THC, THC cartridges and suboxone strips. Troopers also discovered unused baggies and scales as well as a revolver with an obliterated serial number, a 9MM pistol, metal knuckles, metal knuckles with a blade, a purple taser, two cell phones and cash, said police.
Perry later admitted to buying the firearms illegally, police said. Additionally, numerous messages were found on his cell phone that were consistent with sales of narcotics, police noted.
Perry was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail. Perry is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28.
