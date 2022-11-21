Guthrie awards grant in support of local children in need

Pictured are Dr. Charles Fedele, Member of the Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO, Julie Kerrick, Director and Founder of Dale’s Depot, and Carly Nichols, Program Manager, Community and Hospital Based Projects.
SAYRE – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program recently awarded $2,500 to Dale’s Depot in support of local children and teens in foster care.
Dale’s Depot, located in Towanda, Pa., will use the funds to support their efforts to provide needed supplies to local children in foster care. Dale’s Depot aims to fill gaps in services that other programs provide. In addition to supporting children and teens by providing them with needed clothing, shoes, and more, they have also partnered with the Salvation Army for the last two years to provide book bags and school supplies to those in need. At Christmas, while many agencies seek to provide gifts for children in need who are under 12, Dale’s Depot focuses on providing gifts for teens.
This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage. The Community Benefit Committee continues to seek opportunities to support local nonprofits addressing mental health needs. Guthrie is proud to support an organization providing dignity to children experiencing traumatic circumstances and supporting their physical needs during a vulnerable time.
