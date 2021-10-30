Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Cherilyn Fisher, 57, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 13 months to 27 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 5 years, fines of $2800.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (3rd offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree, and illegally operation a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fisher following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on August 17, 2020.
Kenneth Craig, 45, of Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Craig for the offense occurring on September 13, 2020.
Thad Wilcox, 38, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 5 years, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Wilcox’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilcox following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on and about November 15, 2016.
Joseph A. Peters, 29, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County State Correctional Facility for 4 months to 11 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 3 years, plus court costs, for the offense of terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Peters for the offense occurring on April 2, 2021.
Ellen M. Johnson, 56, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 5 years, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal use of communication facility, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on March 30, 2021.
Nikki R. Patton, 34, of Elmira, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Patton for the offense occurring on May 30, 2021.
Damien T. Ramirez, 45, of Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 34 days to 69 days, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ramirez for the offense occurring on May 30, 2021.
