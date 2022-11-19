Small town, big history

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series highlighting local non-profit organizations in the Valley area. Look for more stories on other organizations in future editions of the Morning Times.
SAYRE — In the town of Sayre, rich history surrounds us that spans across many decades with memories that last a lifetime.
The Valley is fortunate enough to have a place that encapsulates this history of our small town and makes sure that we remember what Sayre is built on.
The Sayre Historical Society and Museum, a non-profit organization formed to preserve the history of Sayre, resides on South Lehigh Avenue and welcomes people of all ages to learn about the importance, influence, and development of the town it resides in.
“In 1989, Sayre Historical Society was founded,” Secretary of Sayre Historical Society and Sayre Mayor Henry Farley said. “We started as a history committee for the centennial of Sayre, which was in 1991, but almost immediately we evolved into the Sayre Historical Society.”
Farley shares that Sayre Historical Society was established in the historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station. He noted that the station was built in 1881 and was purchased by the Sayre Borough in the late nineties.
After an original idea of removing the station and building mini malls was changed, the borough gave the building to the historical society in 2002 to keep their historical items intact.
Since then, Sayre Historical Society’s mission has been to collect, maintain, and display historical information, artifacts, and exhibits of Sayre, according to their website. Additionally, to publish the story of the people of Sayre.
Farley added that interior and exterior renovations were done on the building at a heavy price.
“We have done a lot and we have done it all on our own,” he said. “We’re all volunteers, we’ve raised all the money, and we worked hard to get it.”
He noted that at one point, the building was one of the three largest repair facilities in the world.
James R. Nobles was the first president of the Historical Society and founded it in 1989, said Farley.
Presently, Mary Lou Palmer serves as Sayre Historical Society’s president and is proud of where it is today.
“It has grown so much,” she said.
Farley shared that the Historical Society also began its Sayre Quarterly back in 1989 to promote public awareness of Sayre’s history.
“We have done the quarterly publication four times a year ever since then to entice our audience,” he said.
Throughout Sayre Historical Society’s museum, rich history is present at every turn. Artifacts from the Lehigh Valley railroad fill the halls and stories of historic Sayre figures educate the public on the people that made the town what it is today.
Additionally, various models of Sayre from the past are hand-detailed and have electronic trains traveling through them to grab the attention of a younger audience.
A presentation room is also available for guest speakers and a library that holds all publications of the Quarterly and historic Sayre documents.
No matter where one looks, Sayre Historical Society provides the public with historic items that both educate and inspire.
Furniture from the old Packer Mansion, items from past Sayre high school classes, and pictures from an older Sayre reside in the museum.
Farley and Palmer both serve as founding members of Sayre Historical Society.
“We’re in the 33rd year and we’re pretty proud that we have been a part of it since day one,” Farley said. “We’re excited about our history. We have a nine member board and everyone is really into history and we work well together.”
Farley shared that last year, over 800 individuals from 18 states and two foreign countries visited Sayre Historical Society even with limited hours due to Covid. The year before, the Society was forced to close due to the severity of the pandemic.
This year, he hopes to surpass that number with various events.
Recently, the Historical Society hosted a live actor portrayal of historic Sayre figures.
On Nov. 26, Model Train Day will be held with various education opportunities.
“It’s an opportunity for people to bring their kids and see the exhibits,” Farley said.
Being a non-profit organization, members of Sayre Historical Society are thankful for community members for keeping the doors to Sayre’s history open.
“Everything we do is by donation so it means a lot for us to have these people come through because they put money in our donation jar,” Farley said. “We do not charge for any events. We feel it’s important to offer everything we can for free. We want people to come and not feel the obligation of having to hand us money to come in. But, people are usually very generous with us. We like to do it that way because we wanna make sure that kids get what they need and want them to come in and we want them to feel the history.”
Visit the Sayre Historical Society’s website and Facebook page to be up-to-date on their hours and events to learn more about the history of Sayre.
