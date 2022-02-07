SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital recently announced the births for the month of January.

Born to Faith and Dylan Conklin of Waverly, a baby boy, Beau Leonard, on Jan. 6.

Born to Ashley Munson of Elmira, a baby boy, Andrew Soloman, on Jan. 10.

Born to Kayla Morse and Davis Terranella of Endicott, a baby girl, Addelyn, on Jan. 12.

Born to Morgan Stetson of Montrose, a baby boy, Lane, on Jan. 12.

Born to Karina Potter of Towanda, a baby girl, Amelia Jean, on Jan. 12.

Born to Ruby and Zachary Shedd of Sayre, a baby girl, Violet Gene, on Jan. 13.

Born to Reteammea Nelson and Shawn Pennachio of Troy, a baby girl, Alivia, on Jan. 13.

Born to Amber Hakes and Clinton Cronin, a baby boy, Noah Michael James, on Jan. 17.

Born to Cynthia and Brandon Tompkins of Knoxville, a baby girl, Baylee Grace, on Jan. 19.

Born to Jessica and Olvan Oliva of Leraysville, a baby girl, Elianna Grace, on Jan. 19.

Born to Lexis Inners and William Stauffer of Candor, a baby boy, Weston Bradley, on Jan. 20.

Born to Kayla Marcy and Kody Moran of Friendsville, a baby girl, Kinslee Reese, on Jan. 21.

