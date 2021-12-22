Dairy farmer Sean Strong and his children, Olivia and Waylon, presented Tioga Elementary School Principal Michelle Bombard with a check to represent funds used to purchase portable milk cooling equipment.
Stronghaven Farms, LLC of Barton was awarded the 2021 Dairying for Tomorrow Environmental Stewardship honorable mention, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East.
BARTON — After receiving an honorable mention for environmental stewardship from the American Dairy Association North East’s Dairying for Tomorrow awards, a Barton farm chose to pay the winnings forward to the Tioga Central School District.
Stronghaven Farm in Barton, owned and operated by the Strong family, was awarded the honorable mention “because of their forward-thinking leadership that benefits the farming community and their local community-at-large,” according to a press release sent out earlier this week.
As an honorable mention, Stronghaven had the option chose a local organization — such as a food pantry or school — that they wish to receive $500. According to the press release, funds granted by the award will be used by TCSD to purchase portable milk coolers for their buildings.
“We chose to donate the award to our local school because we want to make sure students have access to cold, fresh milk with all their meals,” Matthew Strong said. “We hope to develop life-long, loyal milk drinkers and that usually starts in school.”
Broome Tioga BOCES Senior Food Service Director Annie Hudock was noted as saying that “the district was so appreciative and so excited they were nominated by a local farmer to receive this funding.”
The press release went on to identify the specific practices at Stronghaven Farm that won them the recognition.
“They employ no-till farming practices, cover crop planting and tile drainage to reduce phosphorus runoff and to minimize soil erosion,” said the release. “The family works closely with the Tioga County Soil and Conservation District to implement techniques to protect the waterways and helps to teach other farmers their best management practices.”
