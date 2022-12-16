A Sayre man was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $35,000 bail on Dec. 7 for his alleged role in an incident that took place on Dec. 6 on South Keystone Avenue in Sayre.
According to borough police, Nicholas James Bostwick, 27, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after he threatened to kill another person with a firearm that was later determined to be a BB gun.
Bostwick is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 20.
Disorderly conduct
An Athens woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing following her alleged role in an incident that took place on Dec. 7 in Athens Township.
According to township police, Rita L Stedge, 35, was charged after she allegedly boarded a school bus without permission and yelling at the driver and students.
Stedge is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 17.
Driving under the influence
A Columbia Cross Roads man is facing DUI-related charges as well as drug possession and summary traffic offenses for his alleged role in an incident that took place on Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens Township on Oct. 2.
According to state police, Harold D. VanDyke, 62, was charged after troopers discovered him asleep at the wheel in possession of pills that were not prescribed to him.
VanDyke is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 20.
Trespassing
A Lockwood man was jailed in lieu of $65,000 bail following his alleged role in an incident that took place at an Elmira Street hotel in Athens Towsnhip on Tuesday.
According to township police, William S. Sloat, 58, was charged with felony-grade trespassing and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and theft of services after he refused to leave a hotel room and barricaded himself inside.
Sloat is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.