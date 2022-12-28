SAYRE — A Sayre man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly attempting to assault a police officer, harassing an individual, resisting arrest, and being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia back in February.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Christopher Corey Allen Beesley, 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, grade-two felony; harassment, harassment, summary offense; resisting arrest, grade-two misdemeanor; and possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors after his alleged role in the incident, which took place on Feb. 20 in Sayre.
Police explained that officers were dispatched to a residence in Sayre after a friend of Beesley said he was extremely intoxicated and not making any sense. The friend shared that Beesley had barricaded two of the doors in the residence and had moved to the basement.
Police added that after arriving at the residence, they were led to the basement by the friend and observed a glass smoking device commonly used to ingest marijuana in plain view on the table that Beesley was sitting at.
Police noted that after the friend opened the basement door, they approached Beesley, who smelled of an alcoholic beverage and slurred his words as he spoke. He also could not make sense or comprehend basic questions or reasoning from authorities.
Beesley told the officers that he ‘did not want to hurt himself’, according to police. They added that at this time they observed three silicone containers commonly used to package narcotics and a metal pick with black residue. All items on the table are commonly used to package and aid in the use of marijuana, according to police, and were confiscated from Beesley.
Police shared that after leaving the residence, they were dispatched again later that night after another call from Beesley’s friend.
After arriving, officers could hear yelling and loud noises as if items were being broken inside the residence, police said. Authorities approached Beesley, who was smashing his hands and cell phone against a wall inside a bathroom and saying that he wanted to die.
Police added that Beesley came out of the room after being instructed and could not walk due to his intoxication. After police asked Beesley to place his hands behind his back to be put in handcuffs for his own safety, he agreed.
After placing his hands behind his back, Beesley spun around into a fighting stance towards officers, police said.
According to police, a struggle then ensued between Beesly and officers as he resisted arrest. Beesley attempted to bite an officer in the forearm during the attempted arrest.
As Beesley was taken to the ground, struggling continued between him and the officers as he continued to resist arrest and attempted to kick an officer multiple times, police said.
Police added that Beesley was taken to the hospital and attempted to bite an officer again upon arrival. At the same time, Beesley’s friend informed another officer that they were pushed into a wall by him after protecting a child at the residence.
Beesley yelled and created a disturbance at the hospital and grabbed a nurse on the hand, police said. He was soon restrained to the hospital bed and was searched by police. A folding knife with a straight edge was found on Beesley and was later tested positive for marijuana, police said.
Beesley was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Monday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Hurley on Jan. 3.
