SAYRE — Parents and community members expressed concerns on a possible merger of Sayre and Athens schools at the Sayre Area School District’s school board meeting Monday night.
As student enrollment at Sayre is declining, the discussion of consolidation with Athens has been prevalent in the community at board and town hall meetings.
Several residents shared their thoughts and suggestions to the school board.
“Our numbers aren’t going to get better and we don’t have a ton of people coming to this area,” one resident said. “Our educational programs are lacking.”
“Four or five years from now these kids that are in Snyder (elementary) aren’t going to have the education they deserve. As of right now, I graduated 15 years ago at this school and they have less opportunities than I did, which is sad. We should always progress.”
“We’re already paying two superintendents in the Valley,” another resident said. “What about combining the schools and paying only one superintendent?”
“We should be talking about combining our municipalities,” she added.
Recently, Sayre school board president Peter Quattrini and Sayre superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio met with Athens school board president John Cheresnowsky and Athens superintendent Craig Stage to discuss topics involved in the possible merger.
“As you may be aware, Athens received four proposals, two of those proposals are just specific for Athens and building improvement projects, and two of those proposals also include a section for a full study of both districts,” said Quattrini. “At the next Athens board meeting they are potentially planning to formally request that Sayre Area School District participate in part two of their RFP for that study and pay for at least half of that study. Not their whole entire study, because their RFP is in two parts, but the part that moves consolidation talks with Sayre.”
“Athens is looking at hosting presentations for both of those companies that proposed RFP’s and they want the Sayre school board to be fully involved in that process,” he added. “There’s a lot of things we need to discuss. It’s not simply merging football teams or co-oping all the sports. Just as the people here tonight said; It’s about community and the education of our children and about what we can do right for them. I’m anticipating that Athens will move forward with that and formally request us. I would ask this board personally that we would seriously look into that. I think we would do this community a disservice if we don’t look at an educated answer to the questions that everyone is asking.”
Dr. Daloisio shared additional topics spoken about at the meeting.
“We also discussed the importance of having the facts through the study and pulling that together so that our communities and our stakeholders would know what the benefits and the opportunities would be for the student body,” Daloisio said.
Daloisio added that things to look into are voting regions, current operating budgets, debt service, finances, and differential of the taxpayers.
“We want to pull all that information together from the companies and share it out publicly and hear a voice from our stakeholders and the entire community of Athens and Sayre,” Daloisio said. “(We want to) openly discuss it as we require new information if a formal request comes our way and we will respond to that in a timely manner to make that open to the Sayre and Athens community.”
Quattrini shared that both the Sayre and Athens school boards understand the severity of the situation and want to reach an educated decision.
“This isn’t a 20 person decision, this is a community decision,” he said. “It’s not just about these two borders, it’s about the whole entire community.”
