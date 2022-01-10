MANSFIELD — David DeKay recently joined First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) to oversee their two Sayre offices located at 306 West Lockhart Street and 1778 Elmira Street.
As Manager he will prepare the staff to meet the financial needs of clients, including loan and deposit services, while assimilating the community to the FCCB brand – a bank large enough to offer a wide-range of competitive products and services, yet small enough to provide the personal customer service for which community banks are known.
DeKay most recently worked at P&G Mehoopany Employees Federal Credit Union in Wyalusing, where he was a Branch Manager and Loan Officer. He also has many years’ experience in retail sales and customer relations, both of which are essential to aid the FCCB Sayre offices as they maintain a high level of service excellence and growth.
DeKay volunteers at the Athens Township Fire Company where he is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and is responsible for implementing fundraising programs.
“We’re fortunate to have David join our Sayre team” noted Jeff Carr, Chief Retail Banking Officer. “His knowledge of banking, lending and branch leadership means he can hit the ground running and begin to make a real difference right from the start for his employees, customers and community.”
