SAYRE — After serving as Sayre Area High School principal for approximately 12 years, Dayton Handrick will carry a new title into the 2022-2023 school year.
On Monday, the school board voted to approve the transfer of Handrick to the position of director of student/academic affairs/LLF. Cambria Ely, who previously served in that role, will take over as acting high school principal, according to Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio.
The salaries for both positions have not yet been finalized and will be brought before the school board at a future date, Daloisio noted.
Daloisio explained that she recommended the position swap to the board in order to take advantage of each individual’s strengths, and Handrick’s new role will have additional responsibilities
“Each administrator has their strengths, and I recommended that this would be the best way to take advantage of those strengths,” she said. “Mr. Handrick has great connections in the community and will oversee the online learning component of our SOLA program. Cambria has expertise in data analysis, which we can use to analyze test scores to help our students.”
Daloisio said Handrick’s new role will include the following responsibilities:
Analyzing data from local and state assessments, conferencing with educators about the data, developing action plans with educators based on the data, District Assessment Coordinator, oversee SOLA for 7-12.
Student programming — community outreach, dual enrollment, credit recovery.
System Oversight for DRC and EdInsight.
Daloisio added that she would be mentoring Ely over the next several months, with the goal of her being the high school principal for the long-term future.
