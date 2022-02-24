Athens hoops programs donate to Kids Can't Fight Cancer Alone

ATHENS — A few years ago, two Athens elementary students were battling cancer. Tracey Weldy wanted to help, and had an idea.
She went to Athens Principal Corey Mosher and Superintendent Craig Stage to set up the original fundraiser.
“(Athens) happened to be playing against Canton (in football). Tim Ward (from Canton) was just coming back from having cancer so we thought it was a great game to use. It happened to be homecoming as well and it just brought in tons of people. It was a phenomenal fundraiser. I think it brought in $24,000. After that game people reached out to us wanting to give donations but we couldn’t accept them, so we contacted an attorney to become a non-profit,” Weldy said.
The result has grown into Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone and on Friday, the Athens boys and girls basketball teams presented the organization with a $2,000 donation.
“Athens Area School District has held three dress-down days this school year raising $2,768,” said Weldy. “When you add the check, it’s $4,768 for the school year, which is amazing.”
By the time the organization had become a non-profit, COVID had hit. The fledgling group could have been on the ropes, but did more than survive.
“We did well through COVID, actually,” said Weldy. “Different fundraisers were done and we met with other organizations throughout the state to help us get started. They said if we could survive that first year and make a little money, we were good to go and that’s what we did.”
Athens Area’s involvement has continued through the years.
“This donation started with the Sayre girls with the Pink Out game,” said Athens girls basketball Coach Brian Miller, who has also battled cancer. “That fell through. Then with my battle with cancer, we did a recognition of cancer for that and donated that money to the hospital that helped me survive. Then, coming together with Mr. Mosher and the school district, we wanted to do this cause so we got with Coach (Jim) Lister and the boys program and decided to donate all of the money from two games to Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone. It’s a great idea.”
Miller lauded the community for its involvement in the program.
“Kudos to the community,” said the Athens girls coach. “We had a lot of people show up and just donate money. They paid extra to get into the game that night because then knew where the money was going.”
What warms Weldy’s heart is the involvement of the student body.
“Really, kids helping to (raise money) is the best because it’s their peers,” she said. “They get it because these are their peers. They want to help, so we want to start being more active in area schools.”
Now a non-profit, Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone can accept donations. They may be sent to the organization’s Treasurer, Matt Geer, 784 Canton Street, Troy PA 16947.
