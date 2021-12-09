SAYRE – The Sayre Area School District’s Board of Education held a reorganizational meeting on Monday — preceding the board’s regular meeting — during which re-elected member Ron Cole and newly elected members Jennifer Riley, Felicia Kmetz, and Jaimee Alsing all swore an oath of office.
Pete Quattrini was once again re-elected as board president, and Ron Cole also retained the seat of school board vice president.
While adopting the district’s 2022 board of education meeting schedule, Alsing raised some discussion about the first meeting of each month falling on the first Monday of each month.
“Currently the schedule conflicts with a lot of other municipality schedules,” Alsing said.
Alsing went on to suggest that the board consider changing the first meeting date of each month to help “maintain a harmonious relationship with the local municipalities.”
The municipalities that Alsing referred to include South Waverly Borough and Litchfield Township. Currently both South Waverly’s council and Litchfield’s board of supervisors meet on the first Monday of the month.
Alsing noted that there many options to work around this conflict, but she offered a suggestion of moving the first meeting of the month to the first Wednesday. Quattrini said Wednesdays don’t work for him, as they conflict with his duties as an assistant scoutmaster.
The first Tuesday of each month was offered as an option, since the board typically pushes meetings to the following Tuesday if they fall on a Monday holiday. Board member Deb Agnew argued that there is no way to make a change that would accommodate everyone.
“No matter what we do, it’s going to conflict with somebody’s schedule,” Agnew said.
Another board member noted that there haven’t actually been any complaints regarding the conflicting schedules.
In the end, all except Alsing voted in favor of adopting the schedule as it was written with no changes made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.