Guthrie shows statistics behind COVID-19 patients

The Guthrie Clinic posted a graphic on their Facebook page Friday showing statistics behind COVID-19 patients in the health care group’s facilities.
Specifically, it shows the ratio of vaccinated to unvaccinated: out of 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 50 are unvaccinated and 10 are unvaccinated; of the 18 patients in the ICU, 15 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.
Those statistics are from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 19,786 are fully vaccinated. Another 384 residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, and 95 residents have received an additional vaccination since Aug. 13.
In Tioga County, Pa., 14,725 residents out of the county’s 40,591 have been fully vaccinated. Another 636 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, and 92 have chosen to receive an additional dose.
To the north, in Tioga County, N.Y., 24,940 of the county’s 48,560 residents are fully vaccinated. Another 2,136 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
And in Chemung County, 38,576 of the county’s 83,456 residents are fully vaccinated, with another 2,251 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Bradford County has seen 5,455 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with another 1,156 probable cases estimated. Deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 sit at 103.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area has held the county’s highest case count throughout the pandemic, and has now seen 1,122 confirmed cases since March of 2020. Another 114 probable cases are estimated for Sayre. Athens (18810) follows with the second most in the county, with 707 confirmed and 78 probable.
Two other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since last March: Towanda has had 648 confirmed and 195 probable, and Troy shows 510 confirmed and 94 probable.
Tioga County, Pa. has seen 2,920 confirmed cases since March of 2020. Another 720 cases are thought to be probable, and the county’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 115. The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has had 790 confirmed cases and 173 probable.
In Tioga County, N.Y., the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 4,326. The number of new cases in the county as of this week is 123, while the number of active cases is currently 143. Of this week’s new cases, 59 are unvaccinated, 43 are vaccinated, 14 are children under the age of 12, and seven have unknown vaccination statuses; only three cases are hospitalized.
Chemung County’s total confirmed cases is now 8,772, of which 333 are currently active and 16 are hospitalized. The Town of Chemung has had 247 cases, while cases from Van Etten sit at 87. The county’s death count attributed to COVID-19 is 100.
