TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jason Pangburn, 33, of Gillett was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to 12 months for Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pangburn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on Aug. 8, 2022.
Gregory Ruddock, 50, of Sayre was sentenced to Probation Supervision for six months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Ruddock for the offense occurring on May 14, 2022.
Damian Wells, 23, of Towanda was resentenced following revocation of a sentence of probation to one to five months incarceration and court costs. The revocation of probation was due to his conviction of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3 for which Wells received a sentence of 9 to 18 months, court costs and restitution of $1,300. The sentences were made consecutive such that the total aggregate sentence of incarceration is 10 months to 23 months to be served in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Pennsylvania State Police filed the theft charge for an incident occurring in Towanda Township on Aug. 26, 2022. Wells had been on probation for a charge of Statutory Sexual Assault filed for an incident in Towanda Township in 2015.
