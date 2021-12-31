Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on July 9, 2021. It has been edited for this issue due to space constraints.
TOWANDA — As he had done hundreds of times before, Chad Salsman entered the Bradford County Courthouse, took his seat and waited for the day’s court proceedings to begin. Unlike all of those other times — when he was either defending a client or prosecuting a criminal as Bradford County’s District Attorney — on Friday morning, he was waiting to hear whether he would be going to state prison.
After several victim statements and hours of testimony, the decision from Luzerne County Judge Joseph Augello was rendered. Salsman was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a Feb. 3 press conference that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
According to the findings of facts from the grand jury, Salsman “used his knowledge of (his clients) vulnerabilities to overcome their lack of consent and sexually assault them. In one case, Salsman assaulted a woman who he knew had been the victim of a prior violent rape. In another case, Salsman assaulted a woman who faced incarceration if Salsman did not help her.”
“Many of his clients struggled with addiction, some even had a history themselves of being sexually assaulted. These are the people that Salsman targeted for his own sick gratification,” Shapiro said.
Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in May.
Before Judge Augello’s ruling, several of Salsman’s victims either spoke in court or had Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye read their statements in front of a large gallery of spectators and, of course, Salsman himself.
“I came to you when I was at my lowest and most vulnerable,” the first victim to testify said. “You were supposed to help me ... Not force me to have sex in your office.”
She went on to say that Salsman threatened her to stay quiet.
“You threatened that you would lose everything if I told anyone ... You would lose the District Attorney election,” she said.
The second victim to testify said Salsman was appointed as her legal counsel, but he did not provide the help she needed.
“The first day I met Chad Salsman he became physically and sexually inappropriate ... I was groomed by this man,” she said. “He exploited my past and re-traumatized me.”
The second victim said that Salsman told her that “in order to get something, you have to give something.”
As she fought back tears, she strongly stated that “My life belongs to me. My body belongs to me. My spirit belongs to me.”
She then asked the judge to give Salsman the maximum sentence possible.
One of the victims who had Dye read her statement was supposed to be there. She is currently incarcerated but said she feared retaliation from Salsman and decided to not come to the sentencing.
Salsman would address the court during the hearing.
“I stand here ashamed of myself and ask for forgiveness,” he said as he apologized to the victims.
“I hope some day you will accept my apology and forgive me,” he said.
“The five women came to me for help. I feel like I let my own sexual desire outweigh my desire to help them,” Salsman continued.
Salsman also apologized to the people of Bradford County and to those who supported him when he ran for district attorney.
“I’m so remorseful that I betrayed their trust,” he said.
Salsman then talked about his family.
“I apologize to my family for the hurt and shame I brought on you. To my wife, I’m so sorry Susan,” he said through tears.
“My mom couldn’t be here today because she couldn’t take it,” he continued. “I always wanted to make my parents proud and I’m so sorry for what I’ve done.”
Salsman admitted that he “completely crossed lines that I never thought I would cross and I have no excuse.”
“I will do everything I can to change and reform and live a responsible life in the future,” he said. “I want to be a better person. I want to continue treatment.”
Salsman then turned to the judge and asked for leniency.
“I ask for mercy from the court,” he said.
He then told the judge that he sat and cried with one of his daughters the night before his sentencing and apologized to his daughters for “the shame that I brought them.”
“I am proud to be their dad and I want them to be proud to be my daughters ... I want to be the man again that they are proud of,” he said. “Please let me return to my family ... I just ask you for mercy.”
Dye then spoke to the court and said that “we have to remember what (Salsman) put the community through and what he put his victims through.”
Dye then stated that while Salsman talked about concern for his family on Friday, he could have “had that at any time and we wouldn’t be here ... he could of stopped any of it.”
Judge Augello agreed with the assistant chief deputy attorney general as Salsman was sentenced to 9 months to 24 months on the witness intimidation charge and 9 months to 36 months for promoting prostitution. He was also given 48 months special probation for those charges and another 24 months of probation for obstruction of justice.
Augello also announced that Salsman would be eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, which enables eligible, non-violent offenders to reduce their minimum sentences if they complete recommended programs and maintain a positive prison adjustment, or in other words, they practice good conduct and remain misconduct free during their incarceration. The reduction provided is a percentage off their minimum sentence that is based upon the sentence length.
The maximum penalty Salsman could have faced was 11 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Promoting prostitution, which is a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Obstruction and witness intimidation, both second-degree misdemeanors, carry a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and $5,000 fines.
“We’re pleased. He’s no longer the DA. He’s going to state prison. The victims in this case are pleased. It returns the citizens of Bradford County their DA’s office,” Dye said after the sentence was handed down.
