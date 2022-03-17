Lynch-Bustin students raise more than $2,000 for Water for South Sudan

ATHENS — The Athens school board heard a presentation on a fundraising initiative spurred on by Lynch-Bustin Elementary’s fifth grade class and their reading of “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.
The novel, based on the true story of Sudanese “Lost Boy” Salva Dut, inspired the students to organize several fundraisers. Money raised is being donated to Salva’s own organization, Water for South Sudan.
Fundraises included teacher dress down days, a 50/50 raffle, and a pajama day where students paid $2 to come to school in their pajamas. Fundraisers concluded with a school-wide change drive competition, which raised more than $1,000 in change alone.
“I actually shut down my class for a morning and I said we’re not going to do our regular lesson, we’re going to count change,” said fifth grade teacher Erica Greer. “I was very happy when I actually took it to the coin machine and they were really, really close.”
While the goal was only $1,500, the school raised a total of $2,302 over the whole project. Thanks to their success, the school is also entered into an Iron Giraffe Challenge drawing, the winner of which will receive a visit from Salva himself.
The second and third place winners will receive a video call with Salva and a video call with Linda Sue Park, respectively. Drawing will take place April 8.
Greer noted that they have participated in this project for about five years, and she hopes this is the year they will win the drawing.
“I had the privilege of listening to (Salva) speak when I went to Mansfield University,” said Greer. “I think it would be amazing for these kids to hear him speak.”
Students from each classroom were extra motivated to raise the most money, as one student from the winning classroom at each grade level was awarded the opportunity to pie the face of Lynch-Bustin Elementary Principal Maryellen Rhodes.
“She was a great sport, and we appreciate that,” said Greer.
Additionally, the top classroom from fifth grade voted on one teacher to pie, selecting fifth grade teacher Connie Webster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.