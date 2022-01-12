ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township police officers looking to serve two warrants at a McCloe Lane residence instead ended up arresting a total of five people during an incident late last month.
According to township police:
- Todd Michael Eccleston, 53, of Athens was charged with one felony count of hindering apprehension and one misdemeanor count each of flight to avoid apprehension; obstruction of law administration; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timothy Lee Parkhurst, 29, of Waverly was charged with one felony count of flight to avoid apprehension and one misdemeanor count each of hindering apprehension and obstruction of law administration.
- Billie Jo Acla, 54, of Athens was charged with two misdemeanor counts of hindering apprehension; two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of law administration; and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children.
- Meagan Amber Drislane, 28, of Milan was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Roger Eugene Plouse II, 38, of Chemung was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of hindering apprehension and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children.
Police said the incident began at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 when officers attempted to serve arrest warrants on Eccleston and Parkhurst at the McCloe Lane residence. When officers arrived at the residence, they observed Drislane and an unidentified male enter the residence.
Officers knocked on the front door of the home and man, identified as Plouse, pulled back the curtain and informed police that “nobody was there” and told them to leave.
Officers again knocked and Drislane answered the door and told police that no one was there besides her children. After further speaking with the officers, she told them to return with a warrant, said police.
Officers then walked towards Drislane’s vehicle, which prompted her to come outside and retrieve something from the vehicle. When she opened the driver’s side door, officers observed a smoking pipe and detected a strong odor of marijuana, according to the police affidavit.
When officers subsequently attempted to arrest Drislane, she resisted, police said.
Once she was in custody, Drislane informed officers that Parkhurst was at the residence, but she was unsure of anyone else. During that time, the homeowner, Acla, arrived on scene. She denied that anyone else was inside the residence, but gave officers permission to search for Parkhurst, police said.
Parkhurst was then discovered inside a closet forcefully holding the door shut, said police.
Police said another man was also soon detained after he continuously told officers that his name was “Bryan Hurd.” His attempts to hide his name were eventually thwarted when Acla, who was distracted in another room, responded with “what do you want, Scott?” when asked a question. Officers then discovered that Scott Hurd had a state parole warrant, said police.
Officers then confronted Acla, informing her of the possible charges for letting wanted individuals hide in her residence. Acla stated she did not know if anyone else was inside the residence, adding that while she was unaware of Parkhurst’s presence, she did know about Hurd, police stated.
While in custody, Hurd informed officers that Eccleston was indeed inside the residence — in the same closet in which Parkhurst was hiding, said police.
While searching the closet again, officers could hear a faint sound of someone breathing, and observed a section of the wall that had been cut and was being held together, police said.
Officers deduced that an individual was hiding behind the wall and — after unsuccessful attempts to pry it open — eventually punched through the wall and finally took the individual into custody. That person was identified as Eccleston, police said.
While officers were placing Eccleston under arrest, Acla started yelling and running down the hallway towards the arresting officers. Other officers on scene blocked Acla, who continued to yell throughout the arrest.
After Eccleston was taken into custody, officers discovered a backpack that contained multiple illegal substances and drug paraphernalia, including several smoking pipes with residue, over 0.42 grams of a white powder substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine, a loaded needle, two broken used needles and a black scale.
Acla, Parkhurst, Eccleston, Plouse and Drislane were all arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. Acla, Parkhurst and Eccleston were remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail each. Parkhurst and Eccleston are scheduled to appear court for preliminary hearings on Jan. 4. Acla, Plouse and Drislane have preliminary hearings slated for Jan. 18.
