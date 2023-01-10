ATHENS — An Athens man has been jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail after allegedly walking into a residence that was not his and stealing from an additional residency.
According to Athens Borough Police, Nicholas O. Cron, 28, was charged with two counts of burglary, a grade-one felony; two counts of criminal trespassing, a grade-three felony; one count of theft by unlawful taking, a grade-three misdemeanor; one count of receiving stolen property, a grade-three misdemeanor; one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, a misdemeanor; and one count of public drunkenness, a summary offense for his alleged role in the incident, which occurred on Jan 8. in Athens.
Police stated that officers were dispatched to a residence on Dogwood Avenue in Athens after a report of a man entering the house and the reporting party having no knowledge of who he was. The male was informed to leave the residence and complied, and started to walk west from the house.
Police noted that they were informed the male was acting suspicious and abnormal.
Upon arriving in the area, officers observed a male that matched the description they were given speaking to an individual in a driveway of a residence on the same avenue and was later identified as Cron, according to police.
Police shared that after asking the victim what was happening, they said that they noticed a man (Cron) in their detached, unlocked garage and later confronted him. The victim was told by Cron that he was there for work to tie down a metal fence.
Officers asked Cron why he was inside the garage, and he said that there were tools that were left to complete his job, stating that he was told to finish a project, according to police.
Police added that after informing Cron that there was a complaint of a man inside a residence that was not his and that he matched his description, Cron stated that he was staying at that residence, but after clarification of the house from officers, he responded that he was confused where he was.
Officers then informed Cron that he was under arrest after two separate complaints of trespassing and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Police stated that after a search was conducted on Cron, a hypodermic needle, a clear plastic bag containing multiple white pills, later identified as Trihexyphenidyl Hydrochloride 5 mg, and another clear plastic bag containing a clear crystal substance was found in a pack of cigarettes in his pocket.
Police shared that the clear crystal substance was believed to be crystal meth and later weighed at 2.4 grams.
Officers further found what appeared to be lock picks, a lighter, a can of skoal snuff and a small toy Thor hammer on Cron and he was also holding a DC amperage gauge and a black electrical plug, according to police.
Police added that after speaking with the victim of the first reported residence, they verified that Cron was the same man that entered their home and shared that their family and themselves were getting ready for church and an unknown male, Cron, walked through the front door and began to walk through the house. The individual told Cron to leave and he complied after a brief argument.
Officers then shared the DC amperage gauge and black electrical plug that Cron had in his possession with the individual to see if he recognized them, to which he stated that he did and that they belonged to him, police said.
Police shared that after informing Cron that the two items belonged to the individual, he responded with, “Oh, I didn’t know, I’m just really high.”
Cron was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Hurley on Jan. 17.
