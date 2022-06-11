CHEMUNG — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced that a dive team and other law enforcement officials searched the Chemung River on Thursday to search for human remains after a suspected human jaw bone was found there in May.
Sheriff’s officials explained that on May 11, the office was called after a boater had located what was believed to be a human jaw bone in the Chemung River, just east of the Town of Chemung. This bone was collected by CCSO Investigators and the area was subsequently searched for additional bones and none were found.
On June 9, 2022, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, New York State Police Investigators, CCSO, and the Elmira Police Department conducted a thorough search of the area to attempt to recover additional remains.
The CCSO explained that there are currently few police agencies in the region that have open missing persons cases. However, the Elmira Police Department continues its search for Matthew Barber, 21, who was last seen in November of 2020. Barber was also described to be a “vulnerable adult who is disabled.”
The jaw bone recovered is currently undergoing testing at the New York State Crime Laboratory and DNA results should be available in the coming weeks.
If anyone has any information about the remains in the Chemung River or the disappearance of Matthew Barber, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.
