A story told in the 1897 Firemen’s Convention souvenir program suggests the first fire in Athens, (year not stated) was that of an incendiary Indian, who playfully entered a habitation, kindled a fire in the hall, and stood over it until the building was in flames, the family looking on in silent fear. Whether it was this incident that suggested organizing a fire company or not isn’t clear.
Undoubtedly, one of the factors in promoting the idea of a fire company was the burning of the Athens Academy in 1842. The Athens “Scribe” carried a notice in November 1842 inviting all those interested in organizing for fire protection to meet at the home of C. J. Parks, Thursday evening, December 1st. So far as is known, nothing came of that meeting for it was not until 1855 that action was taken.
The first fire company originated with the Junction Iron Works in 1855. This important manufactory was operated by C.W. Shipman and Col. C.F. Welles. Their chief products were steam engines and fine machinery in iron, steel and brass. At the time, this was the most important factory in the county.
In the fall of 1855, Mr. Shipman purchased from a fair in Elmira, a small fire engine he found there on exhibition and brought it home with him. His entire idea was to have something to protect his iron works.
When Mr. Shipman arrived with his purchase, immediate steps were taken to form a company. The first idea was to form one exclusively of the employees of the iron works. Alfred B. Couch was elected foreman in the machine shop; Daniel Bradbury, assistant foreman; Lucien McMillan, clerk and George E. Lambert, treasurer.
A committee on constitution and by laws was appointed, who reported October 30, and it was resolved to restrict membership to the iron works employees. In 1856, a new rule was adopted allowing others outside the iron works to become members.
Uniforms were procured and the “laddies” would meet and take the “pet” out for a little exercise. A cistern was built in the rear of the machine shop and now the exercises consisted in manning the brakes and forcing water through the two hundred feet of rubber hose to the top of the works.
When the boys had all in turn blistered their hands, a resolution was passed that men in Wheeler and Overton’s tin shop be allowed to join them and the same privilege was extended to the men in Stevens’s wagon shop. They were now busy recruiting men; in November the ranks were full, and it was declared a public institution for the equal protection of all, and the engine and hose were given over by Mr. Shipman to the company for the use of the borough. A.P. Stevens presented a hose jumper, a hose company was selected and the affair was now a complete borough fire company.
May 28, 1856, the first regular business meeting of the new organization took place, and Daniel P. Merriam was elected chief. The boys said they selected him because he was the heaviest man in the crowd, weighing three hundred and upward, and was an Old School Presbyterian, who always stood up at prayers.
As this really was the first organization, it was in order to give it a name, and the one selected was “Protection Engine Company No 1” and the boys resolved to parade on the coming Fourth of July in full uniform. A blue silk banner was secured and the ladies embroidered on it in blazing letters: “Protection Engine Company, Athens, Pa. Always ready.” And a gala day it was in Athens “when the band began to play.”
The next move was to be the first firemen’s ball, a great event. The First Annual Firemen’s Ball was held in Patrick’s Hall on Friday, October 31st, 1856. Music was provided by Wisner’s Unrivaled Cotillion Band.
After learning about this, of course I was curious to find out what happened to the original “fire engine” that Mr. Shipman bought. Logically, my first call was to the current fire chief in Athens, Jason Chandler, and my search was over as soon as it started! Sure enough, the “pumper” is housed at the current Athens Fire Department.
To learn more about the early history of firemen in Athens, see our archives!
The Tioga Point Museum is open from 12-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year. You are invited to come explore!
