HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) encouraged organizations involved in water resource restoration and protection within his district to apply for the next round of Growing Greener grants through the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Growing Greener Plus Grants Program, according to a press release issued Thursday.
Growing Greener grants are designed to improve or protect this Commonwealth’s waters from non-point source pollution associated with agricultural activities, acid mine drainage (AMD), stormwater runoff, energy resource extraction and stream bank and shoreline degradation. Bond Forfeiture and AMD Set-Aside grants, offered as part of Growing Greener Plus, are designed to address legacy mining impacts.
According to the press release, counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, county conservation districts, watershed organizations, councils of governments, educational institutions and other organizations dedicated to water clean-up and preservation are encouraged to apply.
“Investing in our environment is an important investment in our future,” Yaw said. “I hope every eligible entity across the 23rd Senate district takes advantage of this important program. My office is ready to assist any potential applicant who may have questions during the application process.”
Priority areas for Growing Greener grants include projects that reduce nonpoint source pollution — especially nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment pollution from agricultural and stormwater runoff — as well as AMD-related iron, aluminum, acidity and sediment pollution. DEP is particularly interested in design and construction projects that implement effective Best Management Practices (BMP) that reduce or eliminate pollutant loadings and lead to local water quality improvements.
According to the press relase, one new priority area for Growing Greener grants include projects that implement BMPs, stream restoration and bank stabilization to reduce runoff volumes, increase infiltration, improve water quality and assist in future flood prevention and climate resiliency. This work supports the Pennsylvania 2021 Climate Action Plan and includes no-till farming, riparian forest buffers, green infrastructure, and other agricultural and stormwater BMPs.
The Growing Greener Watershed Renaissance Initiative (GGWRI) project category will also receive renewed interest as it focuses on the complete implementation of existing watershed restoration or implementation plans on small catchment areas of approximately 25 or fewer land parcels. These GGWRI-eligible catchments have agriculturally-impaired waterways as listed in the Department’s 2022 Integrated Water Quality Report and are located in Centre, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Snyder and Union Counties.
Through the same application process, candidates can also apply for funding through DEP’s SMCRA Grant Programs to address legacy mining impacts. SMCRA grants are available to various entities including municipalities, municipal authorities and nonprofit organizations for projects meeting AMD Set-Aside or Bond Forfeiture grant requirements.
Applications and all supporting documents must be submitted online through the Commonwealth’s Electronic Single Application website, eGrants, at www.esa.dced.state.pa.us. Applications will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022. Late submissions will not be considered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.