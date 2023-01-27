Litchfield supervisors hear concerns over fire company
LITCHFIELD – Over the course of the past few Litchfield Township meetings, resident George Seeley has raised questions and concerns regarding the township’s volunteer fire company.
During Monday’s meeting, Seeley reiterated his desire to see a report showing the fire company’s use of appropriated moneys for the completed year, as is required in Article XVIII of Pennsylvania General Assembly’s 1933 Act 69.
Secretary Kathi Hunsinger had just received the annual report from assistant fire chief Steve Merrill, which shows the actual expenses from 2021 alongside the budgeted funds for 2022.
Over the past few months there’s been a back and forth debate between Seeley and Litchfield Fire Chief Joe Drake on whether or not the budget/actual report meets the requirements of Article XVIII.
Seeley has also repeatedly called for more financial transparency from the fire company, and on Monday he questioned how much money the fire company is building up in its savings accounts.
“The township issues a financial report every year, (but) the residents of the township have no idea what the fire company does have financially,” Seeley said. “The budget doesn’t really tell us the financial condition of the fire company.”
“Whatever the (fire department’s) bank account is now, do we wake up one day and we’ve got a fire company with $300,000 in their bank account?” Seeley continued. “If that’s needed, then maybe there should be some kind of a plan that we all know about (for) why we’re accumulating that kind of cash.”
Drake and Merrill countered by saying that future expenses are often an unknown variable, and that Seeley’s hypothetical amount of $300,000 is hardly an egregious amount when it comes to fire engines.
Valley community remembers Eleanor Hill
Local stalwart Eleanor Hill, the Executive Director of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by her family.
Hill was a lifelong resident of the Valley.
She was born in Sayre on Feb. 17, 1956 and graduated from Sayre High School in 1974.
Hill had spent the past 25 years with the GVCC and helped shape the organization into what it is today.
“She took her job seriously, and any activity or event was well organized and prepared ahead of time,”GVCC President Sue Williams said in a statement. “ That is why they were so successful.”
Those close to her say bettering the community was always on Hill’s mind.
“We kind of bonded with Shop Local and making the community the best that you can,” said Horn’s True Value owner Karen Duggan, who graduated high school with Hill. “We were both kind of raised on that. We’ve lived here our entire lives. We have that love for the Valley and the community, and we like people to stay as local as possible.”
Legal marijuana dispensaries: Who’s in and who’s out
On. Dec. 28, members of the Waverly Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within the village, and subsequently and unanimously voted to let the residents ultimately make that decision on March 15 at the polls.
While the issue has become a hot topic in the village, Waverly is not the only municipality that had to make that decision by the state-imposed deadline of Dec. 31.
Under state law, municipalities had until that date to “opt out” of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — the legislation that legalized recreational marijuana in New York. Opting out would not keep cannabis illegal in those municipalities; it would only bar licensed businesses from setting up shop within their borders.
Namely, those businesses are marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities — the latter of which is known as “cannabis cafes,” — which would essentially operate for marijuana as bars do for consuming alcohol.
However, municipalities that opt out will not receive any portion of the tax revenue that would stand to be gained from the dispensaries and cafes.
In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county where the business is located would get a 1 percent tax share, and the municipality where it is located would get a 3 percent tax share. However, if the municipality is a village, for example, they would have to divide that 3 percent with the town in which they are located.
According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, which has compiled a database of New York municipalities that have opted out, these are the municipalities in Tioga and Chemung counties that did not pass an opt out law and as such are ALLOWING marijuana dispensaries and cannabis cafes:
- Town of Berkshire
- Town of Candor
- Village of Candor
- Village of Newark Valley (dispensaries only)
- Town of Nichols
- Village of Owego
- City of Elmira
- Town and Village of Horseheads (dispensaries only)
- Village of Wellsburg (dispensaries only)
According to the database, municipalities in Tioga and Chemung counties that did pass opt out laws are:
- Town of Barton
- Town of Newark Valley
- Village of Nichols
- Town of Owego
- Town of Richford
- Town of Spencer
- Village of Spencer
- Town of Tioga
- Town of Ashland
- Town of Baldwin
- Town of Big Flats
- Town of Catlin
- Town of Chemung
- Town of Elmira
- Village of Elmira Heights
- Town of Erin
- Town of Southport
- Town of Van Etten
- Town of Veteran.
Clearing the smoke — ‘Sticker store’ representatives maintain legality, want to help community
WAVERLY — Walking into Mile High Accessories on Broad Street in Waverly, one is immediately greeted by a pleasant “Hello. Can I see your ID?”
If you do not have it, you’re immediately asked to leave, as no one under the age of 21 is permitted inside the store.
In actuality, one does not simply walk in, either — the door is kept locked even during the day, and one must be buzzed in by a store representative.
And there is something else they are greeted by. For those that know why they’re going to Mile High, it is probably expected, and maybe even considered pleasant — the unmistakable smell of marijuana.
That is because Mile High Accessories is one of four establishments on Broad Street known as “sticker stores.” Additionally, Mile High has two other locations in Binghamton and Deposit.
Sticker stores take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
Publicly, the sticker stores have few friends. Community members and local officials have all lambasted the stores in village meetings, and just this week the New York Office of Cannabis Management threatened to withhold cannabis licenses for when the “legal” market is eventually formed.
“(A)ny operator participating in the unlicensed, illegal sale — or so-called ‘gifting’ — of cannabis products is significantly jeopardizing their ability to receive a license to participate in the forthcoming legal market,” said OCM Director of Communications Freeman Klopott.
But on Thursday, representatives of Mile High pushed back, stating that they are confident that their business is legal and that they want to become a key supporter of the community.
