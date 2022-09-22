WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt recently released his report for the month of August for village officials to review.
Last month, village police responded to 306 total calls for service, including 33 for criminal complaints and 248 for noncriminal complaints, and made 14 arrests.
The arrests were broken down as follows:
Two each for arrest warrants and criminal trespass
One each for second-degree assault, assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal impersonation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon on school property, endangering the welfare of a child, false impersonation, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing and second-degree obstruction.
Police also issued 14 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted nine other emergency agencies outside the village, Gelatt added.
In other department news, the police chief announced that the new police vehicle is ready for pickup from Genesee Valley Ford, and it should be possession of the department by the end of the month.
“In the meantime, we will be requesting bids through the New York OGS (Office of General Services) on another patrol vehicle, given the delay of almost a year on receiving the Ford Responder it would behoove us to begin looking at this time on another vehicle as our fleet continues to age and we will need to replace another in the coming months,” Gelatt noted.
Additionally, he reminded the village of two events coming up on Saturday — the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s triathlon and the Tioga County Veterans’ Services Agency Ruck March.
“The running portion of the event will conclude in Waverly where the biking portion will begin,” Gelatt said. “Traffic may be slightly affected by this. Our department will be on hand to assist.”
Gelatt also explained that the ruck march will be hosted in the Waverly Glen Park, and features participants carrying 22 extra pounds of weight throughout the village to highlight the 22 veterans lost to suicide daily.
