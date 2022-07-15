SAYRE — Williams Lubricants, Inc., the region’s premier distributor of commercial lubricants products, was sold to family-owned Polsinello Lubricants of Rensselaer, NY, in a deal that closed July 12.
Williams Lubricants began as the commercial lubricant business unit of Williams Oil Company, Inc. in 1958. Through more than six decades of success, the company served their customers with the highest quality commercial lubricant products and most experienced personnel in the industry. The company had a customer base from I-90 in New York to I-80 in Pennsylvania and provided more than 3,000 different lubricating products from the best suppliers in the industry. Williams Lubricants is certified by the Shell Oil Company as one of their Premier Distributors in North America, and carried an STLE Certified Lubricants Specialist on staff.
“It’s not easy saying goodbye to a business we’ve operated for 64 years, and the decision wasn’t made lightly. It is a testament to the devotion and expertise of the Williams Lubricants staff to grow the business and keep our customers happy for more than six decades. The Lubricants business wouldn’t be possible without our customers, and we can’t thank them enough. Moving forward, this strategic sale allows us to focus on the growth and innovation of Dandy and the Williams Auto Group in an effort to carry the Williams Families of Companies forward,” President Randy Williams commented.
Polsinello Lubricants is a family owned and operated wholesale distributor of lubricants and motor oils throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Polsinello Lubricants is one of the largest distributors in the Northeast Region for Shell, Pennzoil, Quaker State, Phillips66, Kendall and Gulf Lubricants.
“The Polsinello family is excited and honored to carry on the Williams tradition of exceptional customer service. We welcome our new employees and customers to the Polsinello family,” stated President Matt Polsinello.
The entire management team and staff at Williams Lubricants would like to thank their customers and partners for the pleasure of serving and supplying them with their lubricant needs. The relationships built since 1958 were the foundation the company’s growth and success, and Williams Lubricants is confident that Polsinello Lubricants will continue the tradition of excellence.
The Williams Lubricants sale follows the March 2014 sale of the Williams Oil residential heating business to Energy Distribution Partners, including the Williams’ divisions in Mansfield and Towanda, PA, along with seven bulk plants. Williams Oil provided thousands of customers propane, heating oil and other residential fuels, along with the professional services of a skilled HVAC team.
Williams Oil Company, Inc. continues to operate its commercial business unit, providing petroleum fuel products to wholesale, dealers, and hundreds of independent fuel stations in Pennsylvania and New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.