SAYRE — A 44-year-old Sayre man has been sentenced to 9 to 23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the indecent assault of a minor, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
Jeffrey Post will also be on probation for five years following his release from county jail and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Post had pleaded guilty to indecent assault (minor less than 16 years), a second-degree misdemeanor, and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor back in March.
Post was originally charged with 34 counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with minor (sexual offenses), all of which are first-degree felonies.
Post was also facing 34 counts of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony; 35 counts of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; and 34 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police began an investigation when they were contacted by Children and Youth Services about an underage girl receiving “inappropriate text messages.”
Post was arrested for the offenses which occurred on and around July 17, 2020, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.