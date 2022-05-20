SAYRE — Sayre Area School District parents who had already dropped off their kids at school or helped them onto the bus Thursday morning received a startling email from district officials at approximately 7:40 a.m.
The email stated that after school Wednesday, students notified staff of a potential threat by a student to school safety at the high school.
The email said the the Sayre Borough Police Department was immediately notified and an investigation ensued. Additionally, the student allegedly responsible was not permitted to return to school Thursday.
“The police department investigated the information (Wednesday) night,” the email said. “Law enforcement officers know who was responsible for making the alleged threat and have been investigating the alleged threat.”
But the timing of the email left some parents concerned after they received the message after kids were already coming to school.
“Why did it take until the morning after everyone is at school for us as parents to find out?” parent and former school board member Maggie Barry asked. “Kids and parents need to be made aware sooner. Some of the support staff and custodians didn’t find out about it until we did. What if the person had tried to come to school anyway and was let in by a student or staff member that didn’t know?”
But Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio explained that the investigation process stretched late into Wednesday night, and that the delay stemmed from getting accurate information out to parents.
“It’s very important to get the message out to parents accurately,” she said. “We immediately contacted the police and worked with them through that process.”
Daloisio said school went on as normal Thursday, but the email noted that additional security was present at the school “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The police and investigation concluded that the threat was not credible enough to warrant closing school, and it turned out to be a very normal day,” she said. “But we would never, ever hesitate to close school in light of a credible threat. We would always err on the side of caution in terms of student safety.”
Daloisio added that the district has staff members trained in threat assessment, and that they would continue the follow-up process to this particular threat over the next several days.
