ATHENS – During the Athens Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday, art teacher Dr. Andrew Wales gave a presentation on the district’s interscholastic art award winners for 2022.
Dr. Wales explained that he had his students set goals for themselves, including an academic goal, an athletic goal, an art making goal, and one “big, hairy, audacious goal.”
“That’s a goal that could happen (but is) probably not real likely,” said Wales.
Wales also set a “BHAG” for himself, which was for Athens to have more pieces accepted into the scholastic art awards than any other school in the region.
“We did it,” said Wales.
Wales noted that Athens has a very talented and hard-working group of art students, but he also gave credit to the support that the district has given its art programs.
Wales lead the board through a slideshow of the Gold Keys, Silver Keys, and honorable mentions that Athens students received, starting with senior Arin Rockwell.
“A senior is allowed to submit a portfolio of six works around a single theme,” Wales explained. “Arin’s portfolio was called ‘The Circus of Life.’”
Wales said it’s an honor to simply be accepted into the show — let alone receive a key — as only 100 pieces are accepted out of 1,000 submissions.
Rockwell received a Gold Key for her portfolio, the highest award available.
“These pieces will go on and compete at the national level,” said Wales.
Other Gold Keys were brought home to Athens by Connor Brown for painting, Zachariah Earls for ceramics and glass, and Emma White for mixed media.
“As you can tell, [Emma] loves origami,” said Wales, indicating White’s photo of origami cranes. “There are 365 origami cranes. In the legend of the origami crane, if you make 1,000 cranes you get your wish. So that’s one year’s worth of wishing there.”
Rockwell, who is president of the Athens art club, also spoke during Tuesdays meeting. She started by congratulating all the students who entered the competition.
“I know how much time and dedication it takes to accomplish that goal,” said Rockwell. “In art club we’re working on some new projects together and encouraging more people to join and encouraging people to have a booth at Arts 4 All to share their artwork.”
Rockwell also thanked the district for the support shown to the art programs.
Superintendent Craig Stage thanked Dr. Wales for the presentation and for bringing the students, noting the pride it brings him to see Wildcats succeed.
“It’s an incredible honor to be able to recognize the outstanding talent that we have within our classrooms,” said Stage. “Thank you Dr. Wales for bringing these students, sharing your craft, your passion. To see what they’ve accomplished is truly remarkable, and it makes me so proud that these are Wildcats.”
Board member Lisa Braund shared words of encouragement to the art students, noting that she witnessed her sister excel in art when they were in school.
“Everybody has their own special gifts, and everybody thinks it has to be academics or sports,” said Braund. “The arts are very strong for me and I just commend all of your hard work, and your dedication, and just your talent. It’s a gift. Enjoy it, do it, be you, and keep doing what you’re doing.”
