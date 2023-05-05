ATHENS — Athens Township residents will have their hands full when reach the polls to vote on the May 16 primary election.
Seven candidates are vying for just three township supervisor spots — two of which carry six-year terms, and one with a two-year term. Those candidates are incumbent Bonnie Petruschak and newcomers Charles Lawton, Jr., Matthew Moore, Ronald Reagan, Marion Carling, Ace Dolin and Paul Kelley — all of whom are running as Republicans.
Petruschak, Moore, Dolin, Reagan and Kelley responded to a questionnaire mailed to them by the Morning Times. Questionnaires for other contested races in the Valley will be published in future editions prior to the primary. The following are the candidates’ answers in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself:
REAGAN: I have been a lifelong resident. I am presently in partnership on the family dairy farm. I was a former Athens Township supervisor. I am also a member of the township planning commission.
MOORE: I am a husband and father of three. I have operated equipment and done hard, hands on work inside and outside in all weather types my whole adult life. I served 2 combat tours over seas. One in Iraq in 2005 and one in Afghanistan in 2007.
DOLIN: I’m running for Athens Township Supervisor – Two Year Term. My family moved to the Valley in 1997. We have lived in Athens Township since 2000. I am a 2000 graduate of Sayre Area High School. I attended Northeast State Technical (Chemistry), East Tennessee State University (Biology), and currently I am attending Arizona State University for additional study in Biochemistry. Over the years, I have worked at RPH and the Guthrie Clinic in various roles, most recently as a Clinical IT Analyst. I have many years of logistical experience at previous health systems. I am certifed in the FEMA National Incident Management System.
PETRUSCHAK: I am a life-long resident of Athens Township. I graduated from the Athens Area High School. Growing up in the area has provided me with a perspective on opportunities for improving operational efficiencies in the township. While raising a family and working full-time successfully accomplished a degree in Master of Business Administration, and a certified Project Manager Professional from the Project Management Institute (PMI). I have 35 years’ experience in healthcare with over 16 years in Health Care Information Technology in leadership and consulting positions.
KELLEY: My family moved to the Valley after the ‘72 flood, I grew up on Bressler St. back when there were chickens walking across Elmira St. I have lived in the Valley for the majority of my life, it’s home, I love it here. My wife Brenda and I have lived on Moore Rd. for 23 years and raised six children, all adults and college grads. I currently work for the United States Department of Labor as Federal Mine Inspector. This includes all Metal/Non-Metal surface and underground mines, and all sand and gravel operations.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
REAGAN: Being a past supervisor, I hope to bring past knowledge of the township.
MOORE: This run for Township supervisor is my effort at trying to be a solution and help to our community, instead of just being a bystander as projects are discussed and completed in our area.
DOLIN: I am running for Supervisor because I believe it will benefit the community to have fresh voices on the Board. I believe budgeting for essential services and road repair are severely under proportioned. For 2023, the township has already spent the entire road budget for the year. The road budget also ran out early last year. The Pennsylvania Township Supervisor’s Handbook suggests more than half of a small community’s total budget may be apportioned for Public Works. This is especially true for a township that has as much actual road miles that we do. The current Board only funded a small fraction of the Athens Township Fire Department last year. Fundraising is normal for fire departments, but our volunteer firefighters should not be spending every weekend trying to scratch together the majority of their annual operating budget. I do not think the taxpayers intend for an underfunded fire department hitting potholes all along the way while they respond to an emergency. This is unacceptable.
PETRUSCHAK: I am confident that with my knowledge and skills I would be an asset to the development of paving a new way to the future for the township and the community. As a homeowner, a wife, a parent, and grandparent, I want to keep this town a great place for raising families, a community where we can retain and attract the younger generation in economic growth and stability.
KELLEY: I think we have some well-intentioned people, but I’m not seeing any real leadership or ability to solve the problems facing the residents of the Township. I have the experience and qualifications for this position. I always knew I would get involved. It appears now is the time.
What do you believe the role of township supervisor should be?
REAGAN: A supervisor should work to make the township better. They should not come to the board with a personal agenda, but with one to improve the township.
MOORE: The role of an Athens Township Supervisor should be as a delegate of funds, opportunities, and direction of duties for those that carry them out.
DOLIN: I believe the role of the supervisor is to be a steward of the community. We must follow all of the established guidance and tools that are available and published by the state of Pennsylvania. I believe the Board of Supervisors must engage with the community to continually assess public needs. All official business must occur in the open in accordance with The Sunshine Law.
PETRUSCHAK: There is no “I” in team. The role of the township supervisor is a team player who works hard representing all residents of the township for the public safety, economic growth, and environmental welfare. I believe Supervisors should focus on the long-term financial conditions of the municipality and sustainability of all public services and what is best for all resident of Athens Township.
KELLEY: First and foremost be honest with the public, and the understanding that you are there to serve the community not yourself. There is no one group more important than another. We all pay taxes for the services, and we as taxpayers expect them to be provided equitably, and efficiently.
What are the biggest issues facing the township at this time?
REAGAN: The biggest issue is the condition of the township roads and hiring experienced employees.
MOORE: Our Township has been on an unfortunate downhill slide for quite some time now on a lot of fronts. One large portion of that being the condition of the 75 miles of roads we are responsible for. They have been neglected, and unable to be worked for lack of manpower along with a few other reasons.
DOLIN: The biggest issues facing the township are inappropriate spending, ineffective budgeting, and the abandonment of Public Works and Infrastructure maintenance. This is what the taxpayers pay for and expect. If we act soon, we can prevent further deterioration of our roads before someone has an accident.
PETRUSCHAK: In today’s environment, the scope of how to do business has changed. The shortfall of revenue to meet the townships needs for the declining health of roads and rising costs are issues facing the township. Challenging these issues will take creativity in facing the unfunded mandates, and escalated expenditures.
KELLEY: The roads are in terrible condition, this didn’t happen overnight. I don’t believe we are putting enough money into the budget. Road maintenance should be half of the budget. We have 75 miles of roads in the township, that’s a lot of sand and gravel. Hazardous road conditions cause accidents and people are going to get hurt if we don’t fix the roads. There is garbage, tv sets, computer monitors, old tires everywhere you look. This is a wonderful place to live and we all need to help keep it clean.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
REAGAN: Get out and vote!
MOORE: There is unfortunately no one single answer to everyone’s questions and concerns, nor one big solution to all of our problems. I am not running for this office with the notion that hopes and dreams are going to fix things. It will be a long and arduous process to get our municipality back on track. It will take a lot of teamwork, passion, and motivation to do better and be better, in order to get the ball rolling. I plan on rolling my sleeves up, and getting after anything and everything that I can to help make our little Valley better than it is, and to keep it going in that direction. If I am elected for a seat on our Township board. I vow to do everything I can with the time that I have to make things better. With the help of what I hope to be a good team, I believe we can accomplish this together if you in our community are willing to give me a chance. Thank you and God Bless.
DOLIN: If elected, I hope to build consensus with the Board of Supervisors so we may efficiently fix priority items in the township. I am offering to lend my experience, judgment, and competence to help solve these issues. I am running for Township Supervisor to be an advocate for the community. I am asking for the opportunity and your vote in order to do better.
PETRUSCHAK: I would like to be a part of the team bringing the township to the next level. As an incumbent, I strive to continue working with residents, staff, and supervisors on several initiatives for improvements with one of importance for all residents in finalizing the Road Development Improvement Plan. My strength is managing and bringing calm to an environment that is unsettled by providing information, education and most importantly listening to the perspectives that others bring to the table for a resolution.
KELLEY: We can do better. The goal here is to fix problems. I will work with the other Supervisors to find solutions. If we can’t afford a new road at least fill in the potholes. Clean up the garbage, start spending our money effectively. The taxpayers are not getting their moneys worth. I humbly ask for your vote so we may begin the process of improving our community. Thank You.
