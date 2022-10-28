SAYRE — A Sayre woman who pleaded guilty in September to felony assault charges against her husband was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 84 months in state prison, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Specifically, Jennifer Craig, 29, was sentenced on the charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor, Ondrey explained.
She was also ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and over $19,000 in restitution, Ondrey added.
Craig was originally charged with felony grade-one aggravated assault, felony grade-two aggravated assault, felony grade-one criminal attempt of homicide, misdemeanors for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment for her role in the incident, which took place in July of 2021.
At that time, Pennsylvania State Police said a dispute began with an argument over texts between the husband and his ex-wife and escalated when Craig’s husband attempted to leave. But as he attempted to enter his truck, Craig drove into him multiple times, pinning him between the car and truck.
Craig told a trooper he was swinging his arms at her so she defended herself by striking him in the head with a rock. A trooper stated that the rock was “approximately softball-sized.”
Craig allegedly made no attempt to call 911 and waited several hours before taking her husband to Robert Packer Hospital. According to a nurse at the hospital, the husband suffered a left pubic bone fracture, torn rotator cuff, concussion, and both of his hip joints were fractured as a result of the incident.
