ATHENS BOROUGH — Applications are open once again in Athens Borough for residents looking to purchase or replace banners for the Hometown Heroes program.
The hometown heroes program was developed to honor and recognize local veterans who have served and those currently serving active duty in the military. Being a borough resident is not required to purchase a banner.
Borough Manager Mark Burgess recently stated that letters have been sent out to residents who have had banners up for three years and given them the option to replace them. Banners that have been on poles for three years are set to be taken down due to age and the wear and tear of being exposed to the elements.
The cost of replacing just the 24 by 48-inch banner is $75, while the cost for new applicants is $185 due to the expense of mounting hardware and additional labor. Residents with existing banners also have the option to have the original banners returned to them to keep.
Banners may be purchased by individuals or the family of a veteran, where they will be hung throughout Athens Borough. Specific locations can be requested by supplying pole ID number and exact street address, but location cannot be guaranteed.
For more information, contact Athens Borough at 570-888-2319.
