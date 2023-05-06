SAYRE — The Valley rotary clubs of Waverly, Athens and Sayre held their annual Rotary Top 10 Senior Recognition Banquet on Thursday at the Grand Victorian Best Western Inn in Sayre.
The banquet is held each year to recognize and honor the outstanding senior students from all three Valley school districts for their excellence in academic studies, extracurricular activities and service to the community.
Stacy Garrity, Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, served as the keynote speaker of the banquet, sending the Valley seniors off with wise words and advice for the future.
The awards ceremony was conducted by the superintendent and principal of each school district, as well as the rotary club president of each rotary. In addition, Sayre Superintendent and rotary member Dr. Jill Daloisio performed benediction at the banquet.
The 2023 Rotary Top Ten Students for each district are as follows:
Athens High School
Karlee Bartlow
Emma Bronson
Christopher DeForest
Ethan Denlinger
Katherine Gorman
Justin Hovan
Caleb Platukis
Carson Smith
Travis Webster
Braelynn Wood
Sayre High School
Corey Ault
Elizabeth Boyle
Lily Carpenter
Olivia Corbin
Cole Gelbutis
Sam Gorsline
Finch Hartwick
Joseph Quattrini
Gabrielle Shaw
Emma Smith
Waverly High School
Sophia DeSisti
Oscar Williams
Conor Ganoung
Brieahna Wilson
Abigail Knolles
Ryan Clark
Michaela Lauper
Brianna LaRock
Cooper Petlock
Josephine Vandyke
“The Valley Rotary Clubs proudly salute you tonight for your outstanding achievements as students in our Valley High Schools,” said Sayre Rotary Club President Liz Johnson. “It is our hope that the award which you received will serve as a symbol of your excellence in your academic studies, extracurricular activities and community service.”
“We hope that you will go forward and excel in your post-secondary school studies and careers,” she continued. “In so doing, you distinguish not only yourselves but our Valley community. On behalf of all Valley Rotarians, I commend parents and students together and send you forth with our congratulations and best wishes for much continued success.”
