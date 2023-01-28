SAYRE — A Sayre man with a sawed-off rifle who was arrested in September on theft and drug charges was recently sentenced to a Bradford County prison term, District Attorney Al Ondrey announced Friday.
Specifically, Gregory Vincent, 30, was sentenced to 67 days to 23 months, 29 days in jail for the offenses of criminal trespassing, which is a grade-three felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and retail theft for his role in the incident, which took place on Sept. 12 on Desmond Street in Sayre, Ondrey explained.
Vincent was also sentenced to 12 months probation and a fine of $250, plus court costs, Ondrey added.
According to the criminal complaint released by Sayre police, Vincent was originally charged with one count each of grade-two felony burglary; grade-three felony criminal trespass; grade-three misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking; grade-three misdemeanor receiving stolen property; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia; and a small amount of marijuana.
Police explained that the incident began shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 when officers were called to a Desmond Street residence to assist with an investigation.
When they arrived on scene, officers observed a spray-painted Suzuki motorcycle with what appeared to be a sawed-off .22 caliber long rifle attached to it, police said. Officers ran the license plate, which led them to believe that it was stolen. When officers contacted the rightful owner of the plate, that individual confirmed to police that it was stolen.
Police said officers then made contact with Vincent, who was identified as the owner of the motorcycle. When officers asked Vincent how he obtained the license plate, he admitted stealing it from another motorcycle that did not belong to him while it was parked in a garage.
Vincent asked officers if he could obtain his cell phone from his apartment, and officers advised him that he could, but they would have to go with him as he was under arrest, police said.
Vincent agreed and let officers into his apartment, where they observed in plain view multiple items of drug paraphernalia, six hypodermic needles and illegal substances that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, said police.
