Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the Dec. 30, 2021 edition. You can find the full article in Thursday’s print edition or online at www.morning-times.com.
WAVERLY — After months of discussion and debate, a heated public hearing, and numerous barbs amongst board members, the end of the marijuana dispensary saga in the Village of Waverly was in sight this week.
And while the final board vote was made, the smoke is still not cleared.
Village trustees on Tuesday voted 4-3 to officially pass a local law banning cannabis dispensaries from opening their doors in the municipality. Voting in favor of the law were trustees Jerry Sinsabaugh, Kyle Burns, Kevin Sweeney and Kasey Traub. Voting against the law were trustees Andy Aronstam and Keith Correll, as well as Mayor Patrick Ayres.
One of the reasons some trustees voted for the law — namely Sinsabaugh and Traub — was to encourage the matter to be subject to a permissive referendum. That referendum would need to be filed by a village citizen and, if the referendum — essentially, a petition — garnered signatures from 20 percent of the registered local voters, then the law would be put on the ballot in the next village election. If the law was not passed, there would be no referendum option, and hence village residents would not have the opportunity to vote on it.
However, Ayres announced immediately following the vote to pass the law that he had discovered a way to put the matter on the ballot without a referendum.
Citing Chapter Nine of the NYCOM (New York Conference of Mayors) Handbook for Village Officials, the board is allowed of its own merit to make a resolution to put forward a referendum without a petition from a local citizen, Ayres stated. Making this resolution would place the law immediately on the ballot of the next village election.
The board then unanimously voted in favor of that resolution. As such, whether or not to allow marijuana dispensaries in the village now falls to the public. The next general village election is March 15. It should also be noted that the law passed by the board is in effect at least until then if the public votes to overturn it.
